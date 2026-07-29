LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS: Tom Holland, Stavros Halkias, Dan Mintz
Guests discussed SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY, the film TONY, and stand-up specials UNCLE STAV and WELL ROUNDED ENTERTAINER.
NBC's LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS released select clips from its Tuesday, July 28 broadcast, featuring appearances by Tom Holland, Stavros Halkias and Dan Mintz. Holland discussed filming SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY and his contributions to the script, while Halkias spoke about playing a cook in the Anthony Bourdain film TONY and his new stand-up special UNCLE STAV. Mintz talked about his animated stand-up special WELL ROUNDED ENTERTAINER and his writing work for SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE.
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Tom Holland
Tom Holland talks about filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, contributing to the writing of the script and creating the movie for the fans.
Stavros Halkias
Stavros Halkias talks about playing a cook in the Anthony Bourdain film Tony, his love for diners and his new stand-up special Uncle Stav.
Dan Mintz
Dan Mintz talks about his animated stand-up special Well Rounded Entertainer, writing for SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE and getting recognized on customer service calls.
The episode also included Meyers's monologue segment and a bit involving his writing staff, continuing the show's regular mix of topical comedy and celebrity interviews.