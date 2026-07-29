LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS: Tom Holland, Stavros Halkias, Dan Mintz

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up

NBC's LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS released select clips from its Tuesday, July 28 broadcast, featuring appearances by Tom Holland, Stavros Halkias and Dan Mintz. Holland discussed filming SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY and his contributions to the script, while Halkias spoke about playing a cook in the Anthony Bourdain film TONY and his new stand-up special UNCLE STAV. Mintz talked about his animated stand-up special WELL ROUNDED ENTERTAINER and his writing work for SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE.

Catch last night's monologue: Trump Speaks at Senator Lindsey Graham's Funeral

Seth Holds a Surprise Inspection of His Monologue Writers in July 2026

Tom Holland

Tom Holland talks about filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, contributing to the writing of the script and creating the movie for the fans.

Stavros Halkias

Stavros Halkias talks about playing a cook in the Anthony Bourdain film Tony, his love for diners and his new stand-up special Uncle Stav.

Dan Mintz

Dan Mintz talks about his animated stand-up special Well Rounded Entertainer, writing for SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE and getting recognized on customer service calls.

The episode also included Meyers's monologue segment and a bit involving his writing staff, continuing the show's regular mix of topical comedy and celebrity interviews.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...