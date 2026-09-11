Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW to Feature Nicole Kidman, Domhnall Gleeson

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The 2,338th episode of NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' featured Nicole Kidman and Domhnall Gleeson as guests, with a musical performance from Leon Bridges.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC











Nicole Kidman appeared on the episode for a segment titled 'Nicole Kidman Reveals Her Ibiza Raving Disguise, Talks Practical Magic Reunion with Sandra Bullock.' Domhnall Gleeson was featured in a segment titled 'Domhnall Gleeson's Role in The Paper Landed Him His Role in Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' Music Video.' Leon Bridges performed a Light the Way/Illusion/Talk It Over medley.

The episode also included a Thursday monologue segment titled 'Trump Tries to Bribe His Way into GOP Midterm Win During Two-Hour-Long Speech,' a digital exclusive of Jimmy Fallon celebrating 30 million followers on TikTok, and a Darts of Insanity segment titled 'Shake Your Balls Off, Marshmallow Marvin.'

With over 100M total followers and subscribers, 'The Tonight Show' is the #1 late-night program on digital and is also the longest-running talk show on television. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.



Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

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