Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon Features Karl-Anthony Towns, Sienna Miller
The late-night program aired clips featuring Towns discussing his NBA championship and wedding guests, Miller recounting how she met her fiancé at a Halloween party.
The 2,346th episode of NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' featured Karl-Anthony Towns and Sienna Miller.
Karl-Anthony Towns discussed still not believing he's an NBA champion and talked about teammates attending his wedding.
Sienna Miller recounted meeting her fiancé at a Halloween party while dressed as David Bowie.
The episode also included a monologue segment on Trump wincing during a military ceremony and a judge restoring White House access to banned reporters.
Additional segments featured Jimmy Fallon discussing Hunger Action Month and an upcoming Sunday Night Football episode of the show.
A Thank You Notes segment covered Lady Gaga and the Chicago Bears logo.
Stefano Domenicali appeared on the episode and received a pizza delivery from Fallon during the F1 Grand Prix.
Gary Simons performed a stand-up set touching on small towns and being a swim team captain.
About the Show
With over 100M total followers and subscribers, 'The Tonight Show' is the #1 late-night program on digital and is also the longest-running talk show on television. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.
Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC
Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC
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