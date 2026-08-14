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Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW: Adam Scott, Sebastian Maniscalco, Ella Rubin, DOGSTAR

DOGSTAR performed Joy as Ella Rubin previewed her role in Sterling Point on the NBC late-night show.

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Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW: Adam Scott, Sebastian Maniscalco, Ella Rubin, DOGSTAR

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon featured a lineup of guests including Adam Scott, Sebastian Maniscalco, Ella Rubin and musical guest DOGSTAR on its Thursday, August 13 broadcast. Scott discussed the upcoming season of Severance and compared his audition for The Office to that of John Krasinski, while Maniscalco talked about impressions of him on Saturday Night Live and previewed a new comedy show. Rubin spoke about her role in Sterling Point and weighed in on a fan debate over the show's characters. DOGSTAR closed out the episode with a performance of their song Joy.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW: Adam Scott, Sebastian Maniscalco, Ella Rubin, DOGSTAR Image

Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW: Adam Scott, Sebastian Maniscalco, Ella Rubin, DOGSTAR Image

The episode, the 2,331st for the late-night program, opened with Jimmy Fallon's monologue before moving into an 'Adventures in my Ford Expedition' segment featuring Fallon alongside James Poyser, Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson, and Damon Bryson of The Roots.

Adam Scott's interview segment touched on Severance Season 3 and included a comparison between his own Office audition and John Krasinski's.

Sebastian Maniscalco discussed Saturday Night Live impressions of him done by Harry Styles and Marcello Hernández and previewed a new comedy show during his conversation with Fallon.

Ella Rubin talked about her role in Sterling Point and addressed a fan debate over whether she is 'Team Rory or Team Ellis.'

DOGSTAR closed the broadcast with a performance of 'Joy.'

With over 100M total followers and subscribers, 'The Tonight Show' is the #1 late-night program on digital and is also the longest-running talk show on television. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs Mondays through Fridays on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock, taping in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City.


Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC
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