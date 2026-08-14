Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW: Adam Scott, Sebastian Maniscalco, Ella Rubin, DOGSTAR

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THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon featured a lineup of guests including Adam Scott, Sebastian Maniscalco, Ella Rubin and musical guest DOGSTAR on its Thursday, August 13 broadcast. Scott discussed the upcoming season of Severance and compared his audition for The Office to that of John Krasinski, while Maniscalco talked about impressions of him on Saturday Night Live and previewed a new comedy show. Rubin spoke about her role in Sterling Point and weighed in on a fan debate over the show's characters. DOGSTAR closed out the episode with a performance of their song Joy.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC







The episode, the 2,331st for the late-night program, opened with Jimmy Fallon's monologue before moving into an 'Adventures in my Ford Expedition' segment featuring Fallon alongside James Poyser, Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson, and Damon Bryson of The Roots.

Adam Scott's interview segment touched on Severance Season 3 and included a comparison between his own Office audition and John Krasinski's.