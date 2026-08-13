Noah Centineo, Will Poulter Discuss New Drug Rehab Drama UNION COUNTY

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Noah Centineo and Will Poulter sat down with TODAY to discuss their new drama film Union County, which follows two brothers as they navigate a drug rehabilitation program. Poulter described the film's core message during the appearance, saying, "The message is one of hope, one of progress, it's one that celebrates the incredible success of this recovery program."

The two actors also discussed the research that went into their performances, revealing that they spoke to real survivors of drug addiction while preparing for the project. That process, they explained, shaped how they approached the emotional weight of the brothers' story and the recovery journey at the center of the film.

Centineo and Poulter noted that Union County marks the second project they have worked on together, giving them an established creative shorthand heading into the drama. Their conversation touched on how that prior collaboration informed their dynamic on screen as siblings facing a difficult path toward sobriety.

The TODAY appearance offered a look at how the actors balanced the film's heavier subject matter with a message of hope, as Poulter emphasized the recovery program's success stories as a guiding tone for the project.

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