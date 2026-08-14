Ella Rubin Reveals Whether She's Team Rory or Team Ellis on Sterling Point

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Ella Rubin settled a fan debate during a stop on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, revealing whether she stands with Team Rory or Team Ellis, the two camps that have formed around her new show, Sterling Point. The actress joined host Jimmy Fallon for a conversation that mixed talk of the series with stories from her time on set.

Rubin, who stars in Sterling Point, spoke about being from New York during the appearance, grounding the conversation in her own background before turning to the show that brought her to Fallon's desk. Much of the segment centered on her experience filming the series, giving the studio audience a sense of what went into bringing the project together.

The Team Rory versus Team Ellis question has clearly become a talking point among viewers of Sterling Point, and Rubin's willingness to declare a side gave the appearance its central moment. Her stories from filming added further detail for fans following the show ahead of its run.

Sterling Point is streaming now on Peacock, and Rubin's appearance offered a look at both her personal history and her experience working on the series.

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