Adam Scott Compares His THE OFFICE Audition to John Krasinski's, Talks SEVERANCE Season 3

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Adam Scott sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to talk about filming the new season of Severance, giving the host and studio audience a look at his work on the acclaimed series ahead of its third season.

During the conversation, Scott also revisited his history with The Office, comparing his own audition for the show to the one given by John Krasinski, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how differently two actors can approach reading for the same project.

Scott used the appearance to discuss his new film The Whisper Man, in which he stars opposite Robert De Niro, giving viewers a preview of the pairing and a glimpse into the making of the project.

The segment covered a range of Scott's current work, from his ongoing role in Severance to his new film with De Niro, rounding out a wide-ranging conversation about where his career stands heading into the new projects.

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