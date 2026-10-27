Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: THE TEENAGE VAMPIRE to Arrive on VOD and Digital
Jazlyn Nicolette Sward and Kelly Lynn Reiter star in the horror film about a high school graduate whose dream house becomes a den of terror.
THE TEENAGE VAMPIRE, the horror film starring Jazlyn Nicolette Sward and Kelly Lynn Reiter, is set for release on Video On Demand and Electronic Sell-Through platforms on October 27, 2026.
The film follows a high-school graduate who moves into a Hollywood Hills guest house and discovers the neighbors have a taste for blood.
Official Synopsis
When a straightlaced young woman moves into a chic bungalow in the Hollywood Hills, she imagines nothing but raging parties and romance in her future. But Sandra's new dream house quickly becomes a den of horrors after she discovers her landlords are ancient vampires…and her first party guests are the victims of a bloody massacre. As the night grows more sinister and twisted, Sandra unearths the most terrifying secret of all.
Cast
Jazlyn Nicolette Sward
Kelly Lynn Reiter (Deadlock, Guns Up, Mojave Diamonds)
James Chalke (Renegades, Don't Kill It, Dead Trigger)
Spice Williams-Crosby
Luke Gregory Crosby
Courtney Akbar (Boneyard, Clown Fear, Ace & the Christmas Miracle)
Michael Cervantes (Night Carnage, The Salem Chronicles, 7 Days to Hell)
Program Information
Type: Home Entertainment
Genre: Thriller
Year of Production: 2022
Rating: R for language, sexual references, teen drug and alcohol use, and some bloody images
Feature Run Time: 85 minutes
Subtitles: French, Latin American Spanish
Closed-Captioned: Yes
Format: 16x9 (1.78) Presentation
Audio: English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby Audio, English Descriptive Audio
Title Copyright: The Teenage Vampire © 2023 Avail Entertainment, LLC. Artwork & Supplementary Materials , & © 2026 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. and related companies. All Rights Reserved.
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