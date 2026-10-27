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Photos: THE TEENAGE VAMPIRE to Arrive on VOD and Digital

Jazlyn Nicolette Sward and Kelly Lynn Reiter star in the horror film about a high school graduate whose dream house becomes a den of terror.

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Photos: THE TEENAGE VAMPIRE to Arrive on VOD and Digital

THE TEENAGE VAMPIRE, the horror film starring Jazlyn Nicolette Sward and Kelly Lynn Reiter, is set for release on Video On Demand and Electronic Sell-Through platforms on October 27, 2026.

The film follows a high-school graduate who moves into a Hollywood Hills guest house and discovers the neighbors have a taste for blood.

Official Synopsis

When a straightlaced young woman moves into a chic bungalow in the Hollywood Hills, she imagines nothing but raging parties and romance in her future. But Sandra's new dream house quickly becomes a den of horrors after she discovers her landlords are ancient vampires…and her first party guests are the victims of a bloody massacre. As the night grows more sinister and twisted, Sandra unearths the most terrifying secret of all.

Cast

Jazlyn Nicolette Sward

Kelly Lynn Reiter (Deadlock, Guns Up, Mojave Diamonds)

James Chalke (Renegades, Don't Kill It, Dead Trigger)

Spice Williams-Crosby

Luke Gregory Crosby

Courtney Akbar (Boneyard, Clown Fear, Ace & the Christmas Miracle)

Michael Cervantes (Night Carnage, The Salem Chronicles, 7 Days to Hell)

Program Information

Type: Home Entertainment

Genre: Thriller

Year of Production: 2022

Rating: R for language, sexual references, teen drug and alcohol use, and some bloody images

Feature Run Time: 85 minutes

Subtitles: French, Latin American Spanish

Closed-Captioned: Yes

Format: 16x9 (1.78) Presentation

Audio: English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby Audio, English Descriptive Audio

Title Copyright: The Teenage Vampire © 2023 Avail Entertainment, LLC. Artwork & Supplementary Materials , & © 2026 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. and related companies. All Rights Reserved.

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