Photos: THE TEENAGE VAMPIRE Trailer Arrives for Digital Release

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The horror film THE TEENAGE VAMPIRE is set for Video On Demand and Electronic Sell-Through release on October 27, 2026.





















Being a Teenager Is Hard Enough. Try Being Surrounded by Vampires. The film follows a high-school graduate who moves into a Hollywood Hills guest house and discovers the neighbors have a taste for blood.

Official Synopsis

When a straightlaced young woman moves into a chic bungalow in the Hollywood Hills, she imagines nothing but raging parties and romance in her future. But Sandra's new dream house quickly becomes a den of horrors after she discovers her landlords are ancient vampires…and her first party guests are the victims of a bloody massacre. As the night grows more sinister and twisted, Sandra unearths the most terrifying secret of all.

Cast

Jazlyn Nicolette Sward

Kelly Lynn Reiter (Deadlock, Guns Up, Mojave Diamonds)

James Chalke (Renegades, Don't Kill It, Dead Trigger)

Spice Williams-Crosby

Luke Gregory Crosby

Courtney Akbar (Boneyard, Clown Fear, Ace & the Christmas Miracle)

Michael Cervantes (Night Carnage, The Salem Chronicles, 7 Days to Hell)

Program Information

Type: Home Entertainment

Genre: Thriller

Year of Production: 2022

Rating: R for language, sexual references, teen drug and alcohol use, and some bloody images

Feature Run Time: 85 minutes

Subtitles: French, Latin American Spanish

Closed-Captioned: Yes

Format: 16x9 (1.78) Presentation

Audio: English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby Audio, English Descriptive Audio

EST SRP: $9.99

VOD SRP: $5.99

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 09 Hrs 25 Min 05 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link