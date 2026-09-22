Photos: THE TEENAGE VAMPIRE Trailer Arrives for Digital Release
The horror film stars Jazlyn Nicolette Sward and Kelly Lynn Reiter in a tale of supernatural terror.
The horror film THE TEENAGE VAMPIRE is set for Video On Demand and Electronic Sell-Through release on October 27, 2026.
Being a Teenager Is Hard Enough. Try Being Surrounded by Vampires. The film follows a high-school graduate who moves into a Hollywood Hills guest house and discovers the neighbors have a taste for blood.
Official Synopsis
When a straightlaced young woman moves into a chic bungalow in the Hollywood Hills, she imagines nothing but raging parties and romance in her future. But Sandra's new dream house quickly becomes a den of horrors after she discovers her landlords are ancient vampires…and her first party guests are the victims of a bloody massacre. As the night grows more sinister and twisted, Sandra unearths the most terrifying secret of all.
Cast
Jazlyn Nicolette Sward
Kelly Lynn Reiter (Deadlock, Guns Up, Mojave Diamonds)
James Chalke (Renegades, Don't Kill It, Dead Trigger)
Spice Williams-Crosby
Luke Gregory Crosby
Courtney Akbar (Boneyard, Clown Fear, Ace & the Christmas Miracle)
Michael Cervantes (Night Carnage, The Salem Chronicles, 7 Days to Hell)
Program Information
Type: Home Entertainment
Genre: Thriller
Year of Production: 2022
Rating: R for language, sexual references, teen drug and alcohol use, and some bloody images
Feature Run Time: 85 minutes
Subtitles: French, Latin American Spanish
Closed-Captioned: Yes
Format: 16x9 (1.78) Presentation
Audio: English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby Audio, English Descriptive Audio
EST SRP: $9.99
VOD SRP: $5.99
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