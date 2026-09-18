Photos: THE HAYLEY WILLIAMS SHOW to Land in Australia for Sydney and Melbourne Dates

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'The Hayley Williams Show' will land in Australia for two intimate nights in February 2027.













Following extensive sold out North and Central American dates in 2026 and 2027, Sydney's Enmore Theatre and Melbourne's Forum will host 'The Hayley Williams Show' on Wednesday 10 and Wednesday 17 February respectively. The news comes as excitement reaches fever pitch following a series of cryptic teasers earlier this week.

Launching in Florida this month, 'The Hayley Williams Show' features material across all three of the singer's solo albums as well as some exciting surprises. The show has received rave reviews, with immediate sell-outs at iconic venues including Forest Hills Stadium in New York and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

While 2027 will be her first solo tour of Australia, Williams was last down under in 2023 fronting Paramore's East Coast dates, including a stop at The Domain in Sydney, which saw more than 25,000 fans descend on the venue for the band's biggest headline show ever.

Known for her magnetic stage presence, fearless energy and unmistakable voice, Williams brings a live experience that is as unpredictable as it is emotionally charged. Moving effortlessly between explosive rock intensity, raw vulnerability and moments of playful spontaneity, her shows create a rare connection between artist and audience.

To ensure tickets reach genuine fans, a verified registration process for 'The Hayley Williams Show' Australian dates has been established. Registrations will open at 8am AEST on Friday 18 September and close at 8am AEST on Sunday 20 September. Every registration completed during this period will be treated the same no matter what time it is received.

Successful registrants who are randomly selected will be emailed with a unique ticket unlock code by 5pm AEST on Monday 21 September. Unsuccessful registrants will also be notified via email by 5pm AEST on Monday 21 September. The Chance to Purchase window for successful registrants will open at 10am AEST on Tuesday 22 September.

Registration and detailed FAQs regarding the process can be found at hayleywilliams.hq.fan/thws-australia.

'The Hayley Williams Show' Australia | February 2027

Presented by Frontier Touring

Registration Period Opens: 8am AEST, Friday 18 September

Registration Period Closes: 8am AEST, Sunday 20 September

Wednesday 10 February — Enmore Theatre | Sydney NSW (Lic. All Ages)

Wednesday 17 February — Forum | Melbourne VIC (18+)

About Hayley Williams

Hayley Williams is a 3x GRAMMY winning singer, songwriter and musician best known for her role as the frontperson of rock band Paramore. Billboard ranked her at #13 on their list of 50 Greatest Rock Singers of All Times saying, 'when it comes to singers in contemporary rock, Hayley Williams reigns supreme.' She has also appeared on a wide variety of albums and singles as a collaborator and guest vocalist including Turnstile's latest 'Seein' Stars,' Moses Sumney's 'I Like It I Like It,' and Taylor Swift's 'Castles Crumbling.' Swift went on to have Paramore open the first ever The Eras Tour show that debuted in Arizona and later they went on to open all dates on the European leg of her world tour.

At just 16 she brought Paramore to the masses with the release of their album All We Know Is Falling, which was certified Gold and just celebrated its 20 year anniversary last week. The band's breakthrough came with 2007's Riot!, powered by the success of the 6X certified platinum single 'Misery Business.' In 2009, Brand New Eyes solidified their place in the rock landscape. Paramore's self-titled 2013 album marked a commercial and critical peak, with the platinum single 'Ain't It Fun' earning Paramore their first Grammy win for 'Best Rock Song' in 2015 and further nominations for 'Best Rock Album.' 2017's After Laughter introduced a polished, pop-influenced sound that continued to attract acclaim with the breakout single 'Hard Times.' After a long hiatus, in 2023, they returned with This Is Why, an alternative-leaning record that earned the band two Grammy wins for 'Best Alternative Song' and 'Best Rock Album,' making Paramore the first female-fronted rock band to ever win the category in its 31-year history.

At last year's 68th annual GRAMMY's, Hayley Williams received four nominations for Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party. Her album was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album, with nominations for songs 'Parachute' in the Best Alternative Music Performance category, 'Mirtazapine' in the Best Rock Performance category, and 'Glum' in the Best Rock Song category. She has previously been nominated five times for her work in Paramore, with three wins including Best Rock Album and Best Alternative Performance in 2023. Ego Death was self-released on Williams' newly created Post Atlantic Records (distributed by Secretly Distribution). On the same day the Grammys were announced, the final physical version of the record became available in stores worldwide. The completed album includes 20 songs.

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

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