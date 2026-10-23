 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: THE DAILY SHOW to Feature Jimmy O. Yang in New Episode

Yang discusses his third comedy special and reconnecting with his roots after moving to America.

By:
Photos: THE DAILY SHOW to Feature Jimmy O. Yang in New Episode

Ronny Chieng hosted an all-new episode of THE DAILY SHOW on Comedy Central, with guest Jimmy O. Yang joining to discuss his third comedy special, 'Finally Home.'

Actor and comedian Jimmy O. Yang sat down with longtime friend Ronny Chieng to discuss 'Finally Home.' Yang chats about returning to Hong Kong to connect to his roots 25 years after moving to America, how finding his childhood diary inspired his new special, and the differences between the comment sections on Chinese and American social media. Plus, Yang and Ronny discuss sharing a trailer on the 'Crazy Rich Asians' set and what it was like being co-stars in 'Interior Chinatown.'

All-new episodes of The Daily Show air weeknights at 11pm ET/PT on Comedy Central, and are available the following morning on Paramount+.

Photos: THE DAILY SHOW to Feature Jimmy O. Yang in New Episode — photo 1 of 6

Photos: THE DAILY SHOW to Feature Jimmy O. Yang in New Episode — photo 2 of 6

Photos: THE DAILY SHOW to Feature Jimmy O. Yang in New Episode — photo 3 of 6

Photos: THE DAILY SHOW to Feature Jimmy O. Yang in New Episode — photo 4 of 6

Photos: THE DAILY SHOW to Feature Jimmy O. Yang in New Episode — photo 5 of 6

Photos: THE DAILY SHOW to Feature Jimmy O. Yang in New Episode — photo 6 of 6

Recent Articles
Jimmy O. Yang on Returning to Hong Kong for New Special
Jimmy O. Yang on Returning to Hong Kong for New Special
10/23/2026
THE DAILY SHOW with Ronny Chieng to Feature Taika Waititi
10/22/2026
Taika Waititi on Shooting KLARA AND THE SUN in New Zealand
Taika Waititi on Shooting KLARA AND THE SUN in New Zealand
10/22/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $101
More Hot Shows Discounts