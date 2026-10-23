Photos: THE DAILY SHOW to Feature Jimmy O. Yang in New Episode
Yang discusses his third comedy special and reconnecting with his roots after moving to America.
Ronny Chieng hosted an all-new episode of THE DAILY SHOW on Comedy Central, with guest Jimmy O. Yang joining to discuss his third comedy special, 'Finally Home.'
Actor and comedian Jimmy O. Yang sat down with longtime friend Ronny Chieng to discuss 'Finally Home.' Yang chats about returning to Hong Kong to connect to his roots 25 years after moving to America, how finding his childhood diary inspired his new special, and the differences between the comment sections on Chinese and American social media. Plus, Yang and Ronny discuss sharing a trailer on the 'Crazy Rich Asians' set and what it was like being co-stars in 'Interior Chinatown.'
All-new episodes of The Daily Show air weeknights at 11pm ET/PT on Comedy Central, and are available the following morning on Paramount+.
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