Jimmy O. Yang on Returning to Hong Kong for New Special
The comedian also discussed working alongside Chieng on Crazy Rich Asians and Interior Chinatown.
Jimmy O. Yang discussed revisiting Hong Kong for the first time in 25 years as the basis for his new comedy special, "Finally Home," during a sit-down with Ronny Chieng on THE DAILY SHOW. Yang described the trip as a way to reconnect with his roots a quarter century after moving to America, and explained that finding his childhood diary helped inspire the project.
The discussion drew on his long friendship with Chieng, who hosted the segment.
The two also looked back on their past collaborations, recalling that they shared a trailer on the set of "Crazy Rich Asians" and discussing what it was like working together as co-stars on "Interior Chinatown." Those shared credits framed much of the back-and-forth between the pair during the appearance.
Yang's new special, "Finally Home," marks his third comedy special, with the Hong Kong trip and his childhood diary serving as central material for the new work.
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