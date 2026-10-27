Photos: Shooter Jennings Shares 'Saturday Night Special' From DIAMONDS Album

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Shooter Jennings has shared 'Saturday Night Special,' the third offering from Diamonds, a new album of previously unheard songs by his father, the late Waylon Jennings.

''Saturday Night Special' was a song that was in an unfinished state, but it was an incredible performance and it had the key players,' says Shooter. 'It's a Lee Clayton song, which some fans might know from writing 'Ladies Love Outlaws'. The way the band dug in on the track, I really wanted to finish it. It's the only song really of all of these that I added more than just a touch to. But The Waylors came in and played on it. And Mickey Raphael who plays with Willie and had toured and played with my dad in the 70's added harmonica to it. This song was a labor of love to me because of how bad ass the basics were. It gets me fired up every time I hear it!'

Diamonds is the second in a series of albums featuring unknown recordings by Waylon Jennings that his son Shooter Jennings recently unearthed. Shooter shared the first installment of newly uncovered songs last year with Songbird, which was met by widespread acclaim from publications including the NY Times, the Tennessean, Rolling Stone, Consequence of Sound, Billboard, Stereogum, Variety, American Songwriter, Parade, Whiskey Riff and Holler Country. This summer, Shooter unveiled the first glimpse into the album with the title track 'Diamonds,' featuring Glen Campbell.

September saw the release of 'Same Old Blues,' featuring Shooter's mother, Jessi Colter. 'Written by J.J. Cale originally, this version was produced by Tony Joe White during a number of sessions that Tony Joe produced on Jessi,' says Shooter. 'This one was so special to me because it featured Tony Joe White on one guitar and Waylon, with his signature guitar pickin' style, alongside Richie Albright's unmistakable drum feel.'

Physical copies (CD's, LP's, Cassettes) and downloads of Diamonds will be available on November 13, and the album will be available to stream on all digital platforms starting December 11 via Son of Jessi/Thirty Tigers.

In addition to working on his father's records, the award-winning producer has been busy making songs with a wide range of artists including Charley Crockett, Melissa Ethridge, Lukas Nelson and most recently on A Mile South Of Heaven, the critically acclaimed new album by Jess Williamson.













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