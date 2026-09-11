Photos: Shooter Jennings Shares SAME OLD BLUES Duet With Parents

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Shooter Jennings has shared 'Same Old Blues (feat. Jessi Colter),' the latest look into Diamonds, a new album of previously unheard songs by his father, Waylon Jennings. On the track, Waylon is joined by his wife, and Shooter's mother, Jessi Colter.













'Way back in 2024 when I first opened the Waylon archives, I found a lot of music by my mother, from all eras, that also had never been heard before,' says Shooter. 'I knew with Songbird I was going to be reintroducing Waylon Jennings to the modern world, and I had a thought in the back of my mind that I would have to do something with my mom's unheard music as well. Even though she's alive and well, there was still a collection of material that I thought just had to be heard.'

'When I started putting together Diamonds, there was a narrative in the storytelling happening across the songs, and I felt there were a few songs that really stood out to me of Jessi's that fit the album. One of those songs was 'Same Old Blues.' Written by J.J. Cale originally, this version was produced by Tony Joe White during a number of sessions that Tony Joe produced on Jessi. This one was so special to me because it featured Tony Joe White on one guitar and Waylon, with his signature guitar pickin' style, alongside Richie Albright's unmistakable drum feel,' continues Shooter. 'According to my mom, her singing style was different because Tony Joe White encouraged her to whisper-sing in her take, much like J.J. Cale, calling it her 'Rock n' Roll Voice'. Either way the song stood out to me as something that the world had to hear, and I felt including it, as well as her other song 'I'm Tired' on Diamonds was a must. The underlying story is that this, along with all of the songs on Diamonds, for the most part, are songs made by friends with a shared passion for music exploration and they had a good time doing it. The video, directed by the great Will Acuña, was based on an idea my wife Misty had, just documenting the studio I work in and the process I went through restoring the sessions. I hope you all enjoy it!'

Diamonds is the second in a series of albums featuring unknown recordings by Waylon Jennings that his son Shooter Jennings recently unearthed. Shooter shared the first installment of newly uncovered songs last year with Songbird, which was met by widespread acclaim from such publications as NY Times, the Tennessean, Rolling Stone, Consequence of Sound, Billboard, Stereogum, Variety, American Songwriter, Parade, Whiskey Riff, Holler Country and many more.

Physical copies (CD's, LP's, Cassettes) and downloads of Diamonds will be available on November 13, and the album will be available to stream on all digital platforms starting December 11 via Son of Jessi/Thirty Tigers.

'Back in 2024 when I opened my dad's personal recording archives, I found a treasure trove of unheard recordings. It was a life-altering event and immediately ignited a feeling of urgency to get these recordings out there to our family of fans who had so loyally kept him alive by listening to and singing his music. Last year I released Songbird and I was so touched and delighted at how well-received this music was for my dad. With his voice exalted, I was very excited to deliver on my promise for more music. So, here it goes! I give to you guys: Diamonds. In the process of combing through and cataloging all of his recordings, I started to get a grasp on all of the music that had not been heard before, and a story started to emerge in my mind. The way I wanted to reveal all of this music to the world was part of my job. With Songbird I knew it would be an emotional journey, hearing Waylon, in his prime, sing new songs to us was going to hit hard. A set of songs almost immediately presented itself to me as Songbird. But there was a second set forming, anchored by the mysterious song 'Diamonds'. It was a higher energy album, a 'younger man's' album, if you will. I immediately knew which songs were attaching themselves to the second album, and they all shared stories about the rollercoaster of relationships and unrequited love. Among the many Jessi Colter songs I found in the batch, two stood out as part of what Diamonds was becoming, so I selected them to add to the album to weave the tale a little more colorfully. Again, The Waylors and legendary harp player Mickey Raphael helped me close the book on a few of these songs. We had a blast. Now, I'm done and Diamonds is in your hands. Pour yourself a cup of something, turn down the lights and let's take a ride together.' –Shooter Jennings

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