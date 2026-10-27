Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Saoirse Ronan Stars in BAD APPLES Dark Comedy
Directed by Jonatan Etzler, the film also stars Eddie Waller, Jacob Anderson, and Rakie Ayola.
Bad Apples, a dark comedy starring Saoirse Ronan, will be available to buy or rent on digital November 3, 2026.
The film is directed by Jonatan Etzler, with the story by Jonatan Etzler and Jess O'Kane, and written by Jess O'Kane. It is produced by Oskar Pimlott.
The cast includes Saoirse Ronan, Eddie Waller, Nia Brown, Jacob Anderson, Rakie Ayola, Robert Emms, and Sean Gilder.
The film is rated R in the US for language and a brief grisly image, and 14A in Canada. The run time is 1 hr. 40 mins.
Synopsis
Maria, a primary school teacher doing her best to inspire a class of 10-year-olds, is stifled by one unruly and chaotic student. With her career in question and the child's behavior spiraling, she makes a series of questionable decisions that lead to her accidentally taking and locking this 'bad apple' in her home. Maria tries desperately to backtrack, but when the class starts flourishing and the staff and parents are thrilled with the improvement, she finds herself in a very complicated predicament.
Credits
Republic Pictures in association with HanWay Films presents a Vice Studios production. Casting Director: Fiona Weir. Sound Designer: Andreas Franck. Composer: Chris Roe. Music Supervisor: Matt Biffa. Hair & Makeup Designer: Claire Williams. Costume Designer: Sarah Blenkinsop. Production Designer: Jacqueline Abrahams. Editor: Robert Krantz. Director of Photography: Nea Harnebrandt Asphäll FSF. Co-Producer: Benjamin Greenacre. Executive Producers: Judy Counihan, Jamie Hall, Paul Grindey, Charles Moore, Marie-Gabrielle Stewart, Peter Watson. Produced by Oskar Pimlott. Based on the book 'De Önskade' by Rasmus Lindgren.
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