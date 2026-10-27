Photos: Saoirse Ronan Stars in BAD APPLES Dark Comedy

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Bad Apples, a dark comedy starring Saoirse Ronan, will be available to buy or rent on digital November 3, 2026.

The film is directed by Jonatan Etzler, with the story by Jonatan Etzler and Jess O'Kane, and written by Jess O'Kane. It is produced by Oskar Pimlott.

The cast includes Saoirse Ronan, Eddie Waller, Nia Brown, Jacob Anderson, Rakie Ayola, Robert Emms, and Sean Gilder.

The film is rated R in the US for language and a brief grisly image, and 14A in Canada. The run time is 1 hr. 40 mins.

Synopsis

Maria, a primary school teacher doing her best to inspire a class of 10-year-olds, is stifled by one unruly and chaotic student. With her career in question and the child's behavior spiraling, she makes a series of questionable decisions that lead to her accidentally taking and locking this 'bad apple' in her home. Maria tries desperately to backtrack, but when the class starts flourishing and the staff and parents are thrilled with the improvement, she finds herself in a very complicated predicament.

Credits

Republic Pictures in association with HanWay Films presents a Vice Studios production. Casting Director: Fiona Weir. Sound Designer: Andreas Franck. Composer: Chris Roe. Music Supervisor: Matt Biffa. Hair & Makeup Designer: Claire Williams. Costume Designer: Sarah Blenkinsop. Production Designer: Jacqueline Abrahams. Editor: Robert Krantz. Director of Photography: Nea Harnebrandt Asphäll FSF. Co-Producer: Benjamin Greenacre. Executive Producers: Judy Counihan, Jamie Hall, Paul Grindey, Charles Moore, Marie-Gabrielle Stewart, Peter Watson. Produced by Oskar Pimlott. Based on the book 'De Önskade' by Rasmus Lindgren.















Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 14 Hrs 29 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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