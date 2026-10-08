Photos: SENSE AND SENSIBILITY Los Angeles Premiere Photos Available
Focus Features' adaptation of the classic Jane Austen novel made its Los Angeles debut.
SENSE AND SENSIBILITY held its Los Angeles Premiere at the United Artists Theater on Wednesday, October 7th.
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Esmé Creed-Miles, Caitríona Balfe, Frank Dillane, Herbert Nordrum, Stacy Martin, Bethany Slater, producer Tim Bevan and composer Roger Goula attended the Los Angeles Premiere at The United Artists Theater.
Focus Features will release Sense and Sensibility in theaters on October 16th.
Cast and Crew
Cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Esmé Creed-Miles, Caitríona Balfe, Bodhi Rae Breathnach, Frank Dillane, Herbert Nordrum, with George MacKay and Fiona Shaw
Directed By: Georgia Oakley
Written By: Diana Reid
Produced By: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, India Flint, Jo Wallett
Synopsis
From Focus Features and Working Title comes an irresistible new take on Jane Austen's iconic Sense and Sensibility: a charming, witty, and deeply relatable story of love and sisterhood starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Esmé Creed-Miles.
More information is available at the official Sense and Sensibility site.
Photo Credit: Jojo Korsh for Focus Features
Photo Credit: Jojo Korsh for Focus Features
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