 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Nikki Novak Breaks Down October Picks: 'Digger,' 'Crystal Lake' And More

The TODAY segment covers a range of new film and television titles arriving this month.

By:



Entertainment correspondent Nikki Novak appeared on TODAY to walk through her picks for what to watch in October, offering a roundup of new movies and television titles hitting screens this month. Her list included the drama 'Digger,' the horror title 'Crystal Lake' and a new adaptation of 'Sense and Sensibility,' among other selections.

Novak's appearance centered on guiding TODAY viewers through the month's entertainment offerings, drawing on her role as the show's entertainment correspondent to flag titles spanning multiple genres, from literary adaptation to horror.

The segment gave audiences a mix of recommendations rather than focusing on a single release, reflecting the range of projects debuting in October across film and streaming platforms. Novak's rundown touched on titles with different tones and audiences, from the tension of 'Crystal Lake' to the period drama of 'Sense and Sensibility.'

The appearance was part of TODAY's ongoing entertainment coverage, with Novak providing viewers a guide to new releases worth tracking as the month progresses.

Recent Articles
Riz Ahmed Reveals the On-Set Advice Tom Cruise Gave Him for 'Digger'
Riz Ahmed Reveals the On-Set Advice Tom Cruise Gave Him for 'Digger'
10/1/2026
Riz Ahmed Recalls Mom's Surprise Tom Cruise Encounter and Digger Prosthetics Struggle
Riz Ahmed Recalls Mom's Surprise Tom Cruise Encounter and Digger Prosthetics Struggle
10/1/2026
Tom Cruise Busts a Move in JENNIFER HUDSON Show's Spirit Tunnel
Tom Cruise Busts a Move in JENNIFER HUDSON Show's Spirit Tunnel
9/30/2026


Calling All Talented High School / College Students — Submissions Are Open!

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts