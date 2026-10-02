Nikki Novak Breaks Down October Picks: 'Digger,' 'Crystal Lake' And More

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Entertainment correspondent Nikki Novak appeared on TODAY to walk through her picks for what to watch in October, offering a roundup of new movies and television titles hitting screens this month. Her list included the drama 'Digger,' the horror title 'Crystal Lake' and a new adaptation of 'Sense and Sensibility,' among other selections.

Novak's appearance centered on guiding TODAY viewers through the month's entertainment offerings, drawing on her role as the show's entertainment correspondent to flag titles spanning multiple genres, from literary adaptation to horror.

The segment gave audiences a mix of recommendations rather than focusing on a single release, reflecting the range of projects debuting in October across film and streaming platforms. Novak's rundown touched on titles with different tones and audiences, from the tension of 'Crystal Lake' to the period drama of 'Sense and Sensibility.'

The appearance was part of TODAY's ongoing entertainment coverage, with Novak providing viewers a guide to new releases worth tracking as the month progresses.

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