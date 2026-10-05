Caitríona Balfe Opens Up About Her New Film SENSE AND SENSIBILITY and Disney's TANGLED Role

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Caitríona Balfe sat down with TODAY to talk about her latest film role, stepping into Jane Austen's world for a new movie adaptation of Sense and Sensibility. The Golden Globe-nominated actor described how the cast bonded while making the film, offering viewers a glimpse into the atmosphere on set.

Balfe also used the appearance to share Irish travel tips with hosts Craig, Dylan and Al, who are planning an upcoming trip. Drawing on her own background, she offered recommendations for those looking to experience Ireland beyond the typical tourist stops.

Beyond the Austen adaptation, Balfe spoke about her new role in Disney's live-action version of Tangled, where she will play Queen Arianna. The casting marks another major project for the actress, adding to a slate of film work that spans period drama and family entertainment.

Throughout the conversation, Balfe balanced discussion of her craft with lighter moments, giving TODAY viewers both a look at her upcoming work and a personal connection to her Irish roots.

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