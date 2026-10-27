Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: SECOND CHANCE HOLIDAY to Stream on The Roku Channel
Ayesha Curry and Matthew Daddario star in the holiday romance directed by Maxwell McGuire.
SECOND CHANCE HOLIDAY is set to stream on The Roku Channel beginning November 5.
In 'Second Chance Holiday,' dating expert Chelsey (Ayesha Curry) is determined to break her so-called 'curse' of always getting dumped during the holiday season. But when fate reunites her with her high school flame (Matthew Daddario), she wonders if her bad luck might just be the universe's way of leading her back to her first love.
The film is directed by Maxwell McGuire and written by Erin Muroski. It is produced by Muse Entertainment, in association with Motion Entertainment, A WPP Media Company. Executive producers are Jonas Prupas, Aren Prupas, Joel. S Rice, and Michael Barbuto for Muse Entertainment, and Chet Fenster for Motion Entertainment, A WPP Media Company.
About The Roku Channel
Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free ad-supported streaming television on Roku, and features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 on-demand movies and programs, more than 500 live linear television channels, and premium subscription offerings in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners and features a growing library of Roku Originals. It is the #2 app on the Roku platform in the U.S. by streaming hours.
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