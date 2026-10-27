Photos: SECOND CHANCE HOLIDAY to Stream on The Roku Channel

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

SECOND CHANCE HOLIDAY is set to stream on The Roku Channel beginning November 5.

In 'Second Chance Holiday,' dating expert Chelsey (Ayesha Curry) is determined to break her so-called 'curse' of always getting dumped during the holiday season. But when fate reunites her with her high school flame (Matthew Daddario), she wonders if her bad luck might just be the universe's way of leading her back to her first love.

The film is directed by Maxwell McGuire and written by Erin Muroski. It is produced by Muse Entertainment, in association with Motion Entertainment, A WPP Media Company. Executive producers are Jonas Prupas, Aren Prupas, Joel. S Rice, and Michael Barbuto for Muse Entertainment, and Chet Fenster for Motion Entertainment, A WPP Media Company.

About The Roku Channel

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free ad-supported streaming television on Roku, and features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 on-demand movies and programs, more than 500 live linear television channels, and premium subscription offerings in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners and features a growing library of Roku Originals. It is the #2 app on the Roku platform in the U.S. by streaming hours.











Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 13 Hrs 26 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone