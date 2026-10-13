Photos: REWARDING Releases First Look Photos; BBC & Wonder Project Series to Debut This Fall

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The BBC and Wonder Project have released first look images of the new six-part sitcom REWARDING, starring Hannah McClean and comedian Vittorio Angelone in his first major acting role.

Set to air this fall, REWARDING was commissioned by BBC Northern Ireland and Wonder Project, an independent studio and U.S. streaming service on Prime Video, with support from Northern Ireland Screen.

REWARDING follows Francis (Vittorio Angelone) and Sinead (Hannah McClean), two support workers doing their best to care for their clients - if not always each other. Newcomer Sinead is an unstoppable force of positivity and idealism, while old hand Francis is the immovable object of reality and pragmatism. The series features disabled, neurodivergent and learning disabled talent in key roles and draws on lived experience to bring authenticity and nuance to its portrayal of social care.

Produced by Conker Pictures (part of Banijay UK), REWARDING was originally developed as a short pilot episode as part of BBC Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen's Green Lit scheme, an initiative designed to support and showcase emerging talent in writing, directing, production and acting across Northern Ireland. As part of Green Lit, three short, scripted films were shortlisted for broadcast in 2025, with REWARDING progressing to become a six-episode, 30-minute series. Banijay Rights will handle international distribution.

The first look photos also show Fidelma, played by Bernadette Brown (Say Nothing); Nicola, played by Joanne Crawford (Blue Lights); and Cyril, played by Faolan Morgan (Art Detectives, Hope Street), who all work in the care system with their clients Cal, played by Lee Snodgrass (who made his acting debut in the REWARDING pilot); Martina played by Faith Alabi (Industry) and Joe, played by John Moffat, in his first acting role on television.

REWARDING was written by Matthew McDevitt (Hope Street), Paddy Campbell (Bodkin), and Faebian Averies (Bergerac). It will be directed by David Moody (The B-Team) and the producer is Stacey Quigley. The series was commissioned by Eddie Doyle, Head of Commissioning, BBC Northern Ireland, and Justin Rosenblatt and Tristen Tuckfield for Wonder Project. It will be executive produced by Kim Varvell and Tommy Bulfin for Conker Pictures alongside Jason Butler, Commissioning Editor for BBC NI, and Justin Rosenblatt and Tristen Tuckfield for Wonder Project, with support from Northern Ireland Screen. REWARDING will stream in the U.S. on Wonder Project's subscription service on Prime Video.

About Wonder Project

Wonder Project is an entertainment company dedicated to telling courageous stories that inspire hope and restore faith in things worth believing in. Operating as an independent studio, distribution platform, and trusted brand, Wonder Project produces and curates premium content for the faith and values audience. Its subscription on Prime Video offers original programming alongside an extensive, curated library of licensed titles. Learn more at watchwonderproject.com

Photo Credit: Peter Marley



























Photo Credit: Peter Marley

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