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Photos: MUM, I'M ALIEN PREGNANT to Release on Digital Platforms

Hannah Lynch stars in the feature directorial debut from writing duo THUNDERLIPS.

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Photos: MUM, I'M ALIEN PREGNANT to Release on Digital Platforms

MUM, I'M ALIEN PREGNANT, a New Zealand body horror comedy, is set to release on digital and on-demand platforms on October 27, 2026, from distributor XYZ Films.

The film stars Hannah Lynch (The Rule of Jenny Pen), Yvette Parsons (What We Do in the Shadows), Arlo Green (Shortland Street), and Jackie van Beek (co-creator of Australian The Office). It is written and directed by New Zealand filmmaking duo THUNDERLIPS, marking their feature directorial debut.

MUM, I'M ALIEN PREGNANT follows Mary, a messy millennial underachiever who accidentally becomes alien-pregnant and has to face skeptical doctors, a useless baby daddy and her oversharing mother in order to survive and reclaim her life.

The film expands on THUNDERLIPS' 2024 short HELP, I'M ALIEN PREGNANT, with Hannah Lynch reprising her role. MUM, I'M ALIEN PREGNANT world premiered in the Midnight section at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival and currently stands at 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Film Details

Distributor: XYZ Films

Release Date: October 27, 2026

Writer/Directors: THUNDERLIPS

Starring: Hannah Lynch, Yvette Parsons, Arlo Green, Jackie van Beek

Producers: Alix Whittaker, Morgan Leigh Stewart, Ilai Amar

Executive Producers: Timothy White, Nate Bolotin, Nick Spicer, Aram Tertzakian, Todd Brown

Runtime: 95 Minutes

Logline: When a messy millennial underachiever accidentally gets alien-pregnant, she must overcome sceptical doctors, a useless baby-daddy, and her oversharing mum in order to survive and reclaim her life.

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