Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: MAGIC IN THE MUNDANE Arrives on VOD Platforms
Director Leigh Brooks explores consciousness, death, and trauma through a 90-minute journey featuring philosophers and spiritual practitioners.
Firebelly Films has announced the official digital release of Leigh Brooks' psychedelic documentary Magic in the Mundane, distributed by Filmhub. Brooks takes audiences on a 90-minute cinematic journey into the overlooked miracles of everyday existence, gathering philosophers, psychedelic guides, death doulas, trauma workers, ritual keepers and pilgrims to ask: 'Who are we when no one is watching?'
The documentary ventures into the nature of consciousness itself, asking whether artificial minds might one day perceive the sacred and how psychedelics can dissolve the veil between the self and what lies beyond it. It sits with death not as an ending but as a threshold, examines how trauma fractures and forges spiritual sight, and follows ancient and modern pilgrims alike as they walk toward meaning.
Starting November 11, audiences in the US, UK and Australia will be able to rent or own Magic in the Mundane on Digital HD, including Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home.
Globally, audiences will be able to rent or arrange a screening of Magic in the Mundane through Kinema.
Ahead of the streaming debut, Brooks shared, 'When I started making Magic in the Mundane, I felt like something was missing from the way I was experiencing the world. 18 months later, I've met some incredible people, been down more rabbit holes than I can count, and somehow ended up with even more questions than when I started. The people I met along the way shaped the film into what it is. It's been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life to craft Magic in the Mundane, and I'm so grateful to everyone who opened their world to me.'
What if the extraordinary has been hiding in plain sight all along? Magic in the Mundane is a cinematic journey into the overlooked miracles of everyday existence. Filmed across breathtaking landscapes and intimate spaces, this feature length documentary gathers philosophers, writers, psychedelic guides, death doulas, trauma workers, ritual keepers, pilgrims, pantheists, pagans and thinkers to explore where wonder lives when we're not looking for it.
Magic in the Mundane: 90 minutes / UK
For more information on Magic in the Mundane, visit www.firebellyfilms.co.uk/magic-in-the-mundane.
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