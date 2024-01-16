Photos: Inside the 75th Emmy Award With Niecy Nash-Betts, Jennifer Coolidge & More

Go inside last night's 75th Emmy Awards, hosted by Anthony Anderson.

Winners included RuPaul Charles, Niecy Nash-Betts, Jennifer Coolidge, Sarah Snook, and more.

Check out photos from inside the event, and shots from the red carpet with Hannah Waddingham, Natasha Lyonne, Ayo Edebiri, Jessica Chastain, Amy Poehler, and more.

Check out the full list of winners here. Watch Poehler and Tina Fey reprise their Weekend Update roles here.

Check out photos from the Emmys here:

Photos: © 2024 Fox Media LLC. Cr: FOX