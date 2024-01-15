Video: Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Bring Back 'Weekend Update' on the Emmys; Watch Their Tony Awards Joke

The segment honored the 20th anniversary of their time together on the series.

By: Jan. 15, 2024

It's Weekend Update with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler!

The comedy duo brought back their SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE roles for tonight's Emmys broadcast, just as the pair celebrates the 20th anniversary of their work together on the show.

During the segment, the two humorously presented the Variety Special (Live) Award. While announcing The Tony Awards' nomination, Poehler poked fun at the new Mean Girls movie musical adaptation.

"Celebrating the best in musicals that are based on movies that will probably be movies again," the Parks & Recreation said, referencing the recently released movie musical.

Fey responded, "Nothing wrong with that."

The pair made history as the first all-female Weekend Update team when Poehler joined Fey for the show's 30th season. She joined the table after Jimmy Fallon had left the season before.

While Fey and Poehler only anchored Weekend Update together for two seasons, watch them reprise their roles in a special segment from the Emmys!

Watch the full segment here:



