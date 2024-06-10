Photos: Inside The 84th Annual Peabody Awards With Mel Brooks, Billy Crystal & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On June 9th, for the first time ever in its history, the Peabody Awards held its 84th annual awards show in Los Angeles. The entertainment industry came together to celebrate the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and streaming media during 2023. Winners were chosen by a unanimous vote from over 1,100 entries in television, podcasts/radio, and the web/digital in entertainment, news, documentary, arts, children’s/youth, public service, and interactive programming. Of the 34 total wins, HBO / Max received the most (7), followed by PBS (5), Amazon MGM Studios (3), and The Washington Post and FX (2 each). Full list of 2024 Winners can be viewed HERE.

The award show was hosted by Oscar-nominated writer and Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani. Presenters at the show included: Billy Crystal, Donald Glover, JJ Abrams, Regina King, Rose Byrne, Hasan Minhaj, Shailene Woodley, Amanda Seales, Kendrick Sampson, Kali Reis, Shannon Watts, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Mo Amer, Pamela Adlon, Emmanuel Acho, Darren Criss, Lilly Singh, Chris Bianco, Yaya Dacosta, and Larry Wilmore. Stars of winning programs in attendance included Bluey’s Melanie Zanetti; Fellow Travelers’ Matt Bomer and Jelani Alladin; Reservation Dogs’ Taika Waititi (EP), Paulina Alexis, Lane Factor and Bobby Wilson; Somebody Somewhere’s Bridget Everett; and The Bear’s Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott and Ricky Staffieri, as well as numerous directors, producers, and writers.

Billy Crystal presented award-winning actor, comedian, writer, and director Mel Brooks with this year’s Peabody Career Achievement Award. With a career spanning over seven decades, Brooks has left an indelible mark in American culture. A pioneer in spoof comedy and one of the most influential figures in the history of American comedic television, Brooks broke ground through his use of comedy as a form of resistance.

Donald Glover bestowed award-winning writer, producer, actor, and comedian Quinta Brunson with this year’s Peabody Trailblazer Award in recognition of her work impacting our culture and affecting social change through her innovative storytelling. Brunson’s work on Abbott Elementary not only reflects Peabody’s mission to honor stories that matter, but also opens doors for the next generation of Black leaders in television.

Presented by JJ Abrams, Star Trek, the beloved science fiction franchise, was honored with the Peabody Institutional Award. Accepting the award on behalf of Star Trek was Patrick Stewart, Jeri Ryan, Anson Mount, Scott Bakula, Tawny Newsome, Sam Richardson, Wilson Cruz, Rebecca Romjin, Doug Jones, Ethan Peck and Levar Burton. Hasan Minaj presented WITNESS, the international rights group that assists citizens across the globe in using video and digital technologies to protect and defend human rights, with Peabody’s inaugural Global Impact Award.

The 84th annual Peabody Awards ceremony was produced by Bob Bain Productions, and was sponsored by Delta Air Lines. Variety served as the media partner for the awards ceremony. Peabody is based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia.

About Peabody Awards

Respected for its integrity and revered for its standards of excellence, the Peabody is an honor like no other for television, podcast/radio, immersive and interactive media. Chosen each year by a diverse Board of Jurors through unanimous vote, Peabody Awards are given in the categories of entertainment, documentary, news, podcast/radio, arts, children’s and youth, and public service programming. The annual Peabody winners are a collection of stories that powerfully reflect the pressing social issues and the vibrant emerging voices of our day. From major productions to local journalism, the Peabody Awards shine a light on the Stories That Matter and are a testament to the power of art and reportage in the push for truth, social justice, and equity. The Peabody Awards were founded in 1940 at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia and are still based in Athens today. For more information, visit peabodyawards.com to sign up for our newsletter.

Take a look at the photos below!



BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Quinta Brunson poses in the press room during the 2024 Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 09, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Peabody Awards)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Rose Byrne attends the 2024 Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 09, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Peabody Awards)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Joseph Gordon-Levitt attends the 2024 Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 09, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Peabody Awards)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Patrick Stewart attends the 2024 Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 09, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Peabody Awards)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Darren Criss, Kumail Nanjiani, and Matt Bomer attend the 2024 Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 09, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Peabody Awards)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Kumail Nanjiani and Donald Glover attend the 2024 Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 09, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Peabody Awards)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez attends the 2024 Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 09, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Peabody Awards)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Taika Waititi, Tazbah Chavez, Paulina Alexis, Lane Factor, Sterlin Harjo, Bobby Wilson and Garrett Basch pose in the press room during the 2024 Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 09, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Peabody Awards)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Donald Glover and Quinta Brunson attend the 2024 Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 09, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Peabody Awards)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Billy Crystal and Mel Brooks attend the 2024 Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 09, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Peabody Awards)

Comments