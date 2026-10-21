Photos: Giant Pink Rubber Duck to Launch Melt Festival 2026 on Brisbane River

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Melt Festival officially opened on 21 October 2026, transforming Brisbane into one of Australia's most vibrant destinations for Queer arts and culture with over 100 events across more than 70 venues.

Produced by Brisbane Powerhouse, Melt runs from 21 October to 8 November 2026 with a city-wide program spanning landmark public art, world premieres, headline concerts, spectacular river celebrations and new Queer storytelling.

Louise Bezzina, Brisbane Powerhouse CEO and Artistic Director, said, 'Melt has always been about bringing people together through unforgettable shared experiences, and this year's program does that on a scale we've never seen before. From international public art legend Florentijn Hofman's giant pink duck floating down the Brisbane River for our biggest-ever River Pride Parade, to a major new commission from Brisbane's own Circa, the city will come alive in ways you simply won't experience at any other time of year.

Whether you're part of the LGBTQIA+ community, an ally, a family discovering the festival for the first time or visiting Brisbane, it is an honour to welcome you to Melt Festival 2026 to come together, celebrate and experience the city at its brightest.'

Minister for the Arts John-Paul Langbroek added, 'Queensland's cultural events are a powerful drawcard for visitors, giving people more reasons to come to Brisbane, stay longer and experience more of what the city has to offer.

Melt Festival will bring over 100 events to more than 70 venues, supporting local businesses and adding to the energy of Brisbane's restaurants, bars, entertainment precincts and visitor economy. The Crisafulli Government is proud to support events that grow visitation, strengthen local communities and showcase Queensland as a world-class destination for arts, culture and major events.'

Chair for Community and the Arts Councillor Vicki Howard said Melt Festival's biggest-ever program was creating more opportunities to experience art and culture across the city, commenting, 'When a five-storey pink duck takes up residence on the Brisbane River, you know the city is in for something special.

Melt celebrates LGBTQIA+ artists, stories and communities through a major program of arts and cultural events. With so many wonderful events across so many venues, the festival will attract visitors, support local businesses and bring crowds to our popular lifestyle precincts from Fortitude Valley to Fish Lane. We are proud to support a festival that strengthens Brisbane's reputation as an inclusive, welcoming city and Australia's lifestyle capital.'

Melt kicked off with its biggest and most ambitious opening weekend yet, transforming Brisbane's streets, river and public spaces into a celebration of visibility, creativity and community.

For the first time, Brisbane Pride's Rally and March and Fair Day aligned with River Pride Parade in its new twilight time slot on Saturday 24 October, bringing together Brisbane's largest celebrations in a single day that stretches from Fortitude Valley to New Farm and along the Brisbane River/Maiwar.

Surf Life Saving Queensland also made festival history as the first major Queensland sporting organisation to participate in the parade.

Expanded riverside activations, dedicated viewing precincts and themed party boats promised an unforgettable afternoon that spilled into the evening, while a fleet of official party boats – including WET ON DECK, Come To Daddy, Splash Out and FUEL – brought even more colour, music and celebration to the river.

The celebration continued at Brisbane Powerhouse, where Melt's Opening Party with free entry kept the energy going with DJs, live performances and festivities into the night.

A central feature of the program is Florentijn Hofman's 15-metre, five-storey-high Rubber Duck. Reimagined in Melt's signature hot pink, the monumental artwork first appeared on the Brisbane River/Maiwar at Brisbane Powerhouse on Wednesday 21 October, before joining the River Pride Parade on Saturday 24 October, then returning 'home' to Brisbane Powerhouse until 8 November.

Having captivated audiences in Amsterdam, Hong Kong, Osaka, São Paulo and Pittsburgh, the artwork is set to become one of the defining images of Melt 2026.

Another standout addition to the 2026 program is the inaugural Mr First Nation. Building on the success of Miss First Nation in 2025, producer Ben Graetz's new competition celebrates Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander drag king performers and Blak excellence, with two heats leading to a grand final on the festival's opening weekend.

Melt Festival is also inviting Brisbane to become part of the festival through Onesie World, a major participatory artwork by artist and fashion researcher Adele Varcoe and Queer First Nations artist Dylan Mooney. More than an artwork to experience, Onesie World is a chance for the community to come together, get involved and help create a shared moment of queer joy and connection.

Free community sewing workshops ran throughout the month and continued until 23 October at Brisbane Powerhouse and the State Library of Queensland, where participants helped make 1000 onesies featuring Mooney's iconic print. On River Pride Parade day, 24 October, the onesies were released back into the community, free to claim on a first in first dressed basis, transforming the Brisbane River into a vibrant collective celebration, with wearers donning the pieces of the artwork they helped create.

Beyond opening weekend, one of the festival's defining artistic experiences is the world premiere of Show Me Love, a new Brisbane Powerhouse commission from the city's contemporary circus company, Circa. Created exclusively for Melt, this immersive production invites audiences to move through the hidden spaces and winding corridors of Brisbane Powerhouse, following Circa's acrobats and guest artists as they explore the tension between instinct and control, vulnerability and strength, before culminating in a finale inspired by club culture.

Across music, live performance and comedy, Melt welcomes internationally acclaimed artists alongside Australian favourites and new voices.

Queensland singer-songwriter Jude York, following his rise to stardom in 2026, brings dance floor-ready pop with emotional vulnerability to his hometown, while Māori soul singer from New Zealand, TEEKS, debuts new music including his single My Boy. Joining them is Grammy-nominated, multiple ARIA Award-winning Courtney Barnett, who brings her Creature of Habit tour to Brisbane as part of the festival. Asha Jefferies performs following the release of her second album, Desire Is An Angel, while pop icon Melanie C showcases a live show celebrating her ninth studio album Sweat at The Tivoli.

On Friday 30 October in the Powerhouse Theatre, Melt pays tribute to Dolly Parton with Dolly Hoe-Down, an evening fully dedicated to the star. Presented by Brisbane Powerhouse and Harry K, and hosted by Vollie LaVont, the event features DJs spinning Dolly favourites, drag performances and a lesson from Gilly's Line Dancing alongside Dolly visuals and a dancefloor of rhinestones, big hair, denim, sequins and country glamour.

Back by popular demand, Melting Pot returns to Brisbane Powerhouse in collaboration with QUIVR as Melt's weekly hub to amplify local queer voices and stories throughout the festival, hosting a mix of emerging and established artists spanning art, fashion, music, theatre and more.

A festival favourite also returning to the program is Queer PowerPoint, transforming the slideshow format into an evening of passion projects, niche obsessions and queer deep dives, in a new venue for this cult-hit experimental performance series.

Visual art, theatre and new performance continue to shape the festival across Brisbane with The Huxleys presenting Bloodlines, described as a séance for queer art's silenced legends. Curated by Jacob Boehme, the work channels artists lost to HIV/AIDS back into life through photography, video, costume and live performance, celebrating the creativity, resilience and enduring influence of those whose voices continue to inspire queer culture today.

Elsewhere, new works continue to champion bold ideas and original voices. Wild Abandon, created by Sean Dowling, Merlynn Tong and Ian Lawson, is a new theatre work exploring queer intimacy, desire and self-acceptance through intersecting stories set within a single hotel, while The Butterfly Who Flew Into The Rave condenses the chaos and catharsis of a three-day rave into a theatrical experience. Award-winning writer Cassie Workman's Aberdeen reimagines the life of Kurt Cobain through a surreal blend of biography, time travel and the supernatural, while the Trans Theatre Symposium brings together artists and audiences to explore the future of trans storytelling on stage.

Beyond the stage, Queer the Town will once again transform Brisbane into a celebration of Queer culture, creativity and community across the city. Participating venues across Fish Lane, Fortitude Valley, Howard Smith Wharves and Queen's Wharf become part of the Melt experience, encouraging audiences to explore Brisbane's restaurants, bars and entertainment precincts between performances.

Melt Festival runs from 21 October to 8 November 2026. The full program is available at www.melt.org.au. Tickets are on sale now.

Melt is supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland and Brisbane City Council, through Brisbane Economic Development Agency.

About Brisbane Powerhouse

A power station of the 1920s, reborn as Queensland's home of contemporary arts and culture, Brisbane Powerhouse is situated on the Brisbane River and hosts over 1,250 performances and events each year spanning festival, visual arts, music, theatre, comedy, dance, film and digital arts, including Brisbane Comedy Festival, Melt and Night Feast. Brisbane Powerhouse is a Brisbane City Council owned venue.

About Melt Festival

Melt Festival is a city-wide celebration of Queer arts and culture staged across venues in Brisbane/Magandjin. Produced by Brisbane Powerhouse, Melt showcases Queer art, artists, allies, icons, sport, community and ideas through a program of local, national and international work.



























Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 15 Hrs 31 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone