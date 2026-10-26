Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: GARDEN RESCUE LIVE to Tour UK March 30–April 11, 2027
Presenters Charlie Dimmock, Chris Hull, Flo Headlam and Lee Burkhill will share stories and design challenges with audiences at venues across the UK.
The BBC's hit daytime, green-fingered makeover show Garden Rescue is heading out on the road for the very first time in 2027.
Garden Rescue LIVE is a brand-new live stage show bringing one of Britain's best-loved gardening TV shows directly to audiences across the UK. It tours from 30 March to 11 April, arriving ahead of the show's return to the screens for a new series, and just as gardens start coming back to life. It's the perfect night out for picking up advice and ideas before the gardening season gets under way.
Hosted by Garden Rescue favourites Charlie Dimmock, Chris Hull, Flo Headlam and Lee Burkhill, the show offers an exclusive opportunity to step behind the scenes of the BBC series, while celebrating the joy of gardening through stories, audience participation and plenty of laughter. Together they visit Leicester, Coventry, Ipswich, Hull, Woking, Poole, Bath, Stoke-on-Trent and Edinburgh.
Garden Rescue sees Charlie, Chris, Flo and Lee transform unloved gardens up and down the nation into their owners' dream outdoor spaces, and it has become a firm favourite thanks to its imaginative designs, real budgets and a team whose chemistry is a big part of the appeal.
Garden Rescue LIVE takes that chemistry into the theatre, with the four presenters sharing the stories behind their careers, their favourite gardens and the plants they cannot do without, alongside tales of the disasters, deadlines and unpredictable British weather that come with transforming a garden for television.
The team lift the lid on how a Garden Rescue garden is designed, budgeted and built, and what becomes of the gardens once the cameras have gone.
The audience is part of the action throughout, from a garden quiz that pits the presenters against each other to a live design challenge in which members of the public put their own garden dilemmas to the team. Questions from the audience round off the night, giving gardeners the chance to get expert advice on their own plots, and a garden-loving celebrity special joins the presenters at every show.
On Garden Rescue Live, Charlie Dimmock says: 'What I'm most looking forward to about doing the Garden Rescue Live tour is meeting the people because it's always so much fun you get to tell stories and have fun, lots of laughs, but also inspiring people, getting them to get enthusiastic about being out in the garden.
We're doing the tour in spring, which is a great time because everyone's enthusiastic, the light levels are coming up, the weather's looking good and you get inspired to go out into the garden.
To come to Garden Rescue Live you don't have to be a keen gardener - if you come along you will get inspired and get enthusiastic about that space you've got outside the back door no matter how tiny it is!'
Tickets are available from £23.35 via Cuffe & Taylor.
Garden Rescue LIVE Tour Dates 2027
Tuesday 30 March - Leicester, De Montfort Hall
Wednesday 31 March - Warwick Arts Centre (Butterworth Hall), Coventry
Thursday 1 April - Ipswich, Regent Theatre
Friday 2 April - Hull, City Hall
Sunday 4 April - Woking, Woking Theatre
Thursday 8 April - Poole, Lighthouse Concert Hall
Friday 9 April - Bath, Forum
Saturday 10 April - Stoke-on-Trent, Regent Theatre
Sunday 11 April - Edinburgh, Festival Theatre
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