Photos: First Look at STRANGER THINGS 4 Season Premiere

On Saturday, May 14, 2022, Netflix hosted a Global Red Carpet and Premiere Screening event in celebration of "STRANGER THINGS 4" at Netflix Studios in Brooklyn, New York. The screening opened with remarks by: Ted Sarandos and Bela Bajaria of Netflix, followed by Shawn Levy and Matt & Ross Duffer. Afterward, the cast, creators and guests celebrated the series' premiere at Netflix Studios Brooklyn, closing out the night.

Cast & creator attendees included: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo , Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, Jamie Campbell Bower, Joseph Quinn, Eduardo Franco, Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, Nikola Djuricko, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen), Grace Van Dien, Logan Riley Bruner, Elodie Grace Orkin, Amybeth McNulty, Matt & Ross Duffer (Creators / Executive Producers / Writers / Directors) and Shawn Levy (Executive Producer/ Director)

ABOUT STRANGER THINGS:

It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time - and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

