Photos: FORTITUDE Trailer Starring Nicolas Cage, Sir Ben Kingsley Now Live
Simon West directs the wartime drama about the real-life operation that helped pave the way for D-Day.
The official trailer for FORTITUDE is now available. The wartime drama is based on a true story and stars Nicolas Cage, Sir Ben Kingsley, Matthew Goode, Ed Skrein, Jordi Mollà, Alice Eve, Art Malik, Lukas Haas, Adrian Topol, Emilio Sakraya, Maeve Courtier-Lilley, Paul Anderson, with Michael Sheen also starring.
Synopsis
FORTITUDE is based on an incredible true story and follows the fearless and unpredictable spy-soldiers Dudley Clarke (Ed Skrein) and Thomas Argyll 'TAR' Robertson (Matthew Goode), as they devise the biggest deception mission ever mounted. With the support of Winston Churchill (Michael Sheen), Ian Fleming (Art Malik) and an extraordinary network of double agents, among them Dusko Popov (Nicolas Cage), the real-life spy who inspired the James Bond novels, Juan Pujol (Jordi Mollà), a Spanish chicken farmer, and Nancy Armstrong (Alice Eve), a top British Intelligence agent, they create a spectacular master plan using a fictitious army, fake tanks, aircraft and ships, actors and false radio messages to fool Hitler's Nazi Army in the build-up to D-Day. Operation FORTITUDE decisively changed the course of World War II and paved the way for a free world.
Credits
Directed By: Simon West
Written By: Simon Afram
Producers: Simon Afram, Georgette Turner, Reza Roohi, Edward Kahl
Executive Producers: David Scaramanga, Bianca Goodloe, Daniel Haido, Blair Ward, Anders Erdén, Robert Leader, Joshua Levine, Abraham Taylor, Tom North
Genres: Action, Adventure, Drama, History | Run Time: 103 minutes