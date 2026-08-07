Nicolas Cage Previews His Transformation Into John Madden for New Biopic

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TODAY shared a sneak peek of Nicolas Cage transforming into football icon John Madden for his upcoming role in the biopic MADDEN, giving viewers an early look at the actor stepping into the coaching legend's shoes.

Cage stars in the title role in MADDEN, a film chronicling the life of the football icon, opposite Christian Bale as Al Davis. The film also features Kathryn Hahn, Sienna Miller, John Mulaney, and Shane Gillis.

MADDEN is set to begin streaming globally on Prime Video on November 18, chronicling Madden's partnership with Davis and their combined impact on the sport of football. The TODAY clip offers audiences an early glimpse of Cage's physical transformation and performance ahead of that release.

More details on the film's cast and streaming plans were previously reported by BroadwayWorld in Photos: MADDEN Film Starring Nicolas Cage & Christian Bale to Stream on Prime Video, which outlined the project's streaming date and ensemble cast.

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