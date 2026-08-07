Kaia Gerber's 'The Shards' Buzz Highlighted On GMA POP NEWS

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Kaia Gerber's performance in 'The Shards' drew attention during GOOD MORNING AMERICA's Pop News segment, where anchor Lara Spencer rounded up several of the day's buzziest entertainment stories. Gerber's turn in the project was singled out as a standout moment worth watching, part of a broader look at what is generating conversation across film, television and pop culture.

The segment did not go in depth on Gerber's background, but placed her work in 'The Shards' alongside other notable items making news, including growing buzz around Nicolas Cage's portrayal of football coach and commentator John Madden in the upcoming project 'Madden.' The segment noted that 'Madden' has set a streaming release date, giving fans a timeline for when they will be able to watch Cage's performance.

Beyond the entertainment headlines, the segment covered Meryl Streep teaming up with Christie's to auction off costumes from 'The Devil Wears Prada' movies, offering fans a chance to own pieces of the franchise's wardrobe history. The segment also closed out with a lighter moment, celebrating a GMA superfan who was surprised to find herself featured in a segment on the show.

The Pop News format continues to bundle multiple entertainment stories into a single broadcast segment, giving viewers a quick survey of what is trending across movies, television and celebrity culture on a given day.

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