Photos: Drew Barrymore Receives First Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning television host, actor, producer, entrepreneur and author Drew Barrymore met her new wax figure on Friday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. In a surprise moment at the beginning of the show, Barrymore’s wax twin was revealed. The figure, which perfectly embodies her vibrant personality and unique charisma, will be prominently displayed at the entrance of Madame Tussauds New York.

The New York figure is inspired by the colorful ensemble Barrymore wore during her annual birthday episode of The Drew Barrymore Show in February, where she received the exciting news that she would be immortalized by Merlin Entertainments’ Madame Tussauds, the world’s greatest wax museum from her longtime friend - and fellow wax figure recipient - Jimmy Fallon. The figure includes a Jenny Packham pastel rainbow dress and platform shoes, along with glimmering earrings inspired by those worn during the announcement.

“Wow…the artistry is…” Drew Barrymore trailed off, completely captivated by the lifelike detail. She stood in awe, marveling at the craftsmanship of her figure, speechless in the moment.

Barrymore is renowned for her infectious humor and positivity as the Host and Executive Producer of The Drew Barrymore Show, alongside her iconic acting career. In 1995, she co-founded Flower Films with partner Nancy Juvonen, launching with the comedy Never Been Kissed in 1999, followed by the hit Charlie’s Angels in 2000. As a production powerhouse, Flower Films produced films like 50 First Dates, Donnie Darko, Duplex, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, Fever Pitch, He’s Just Not That Into You, and Whip It, which she directed. Barrymore is also the author of four books, including the New York Times bestseller Wildflower. Additionally, she launched Barrymore Brands in 2013, encompassing her successful beauty, eyewear, home, hair tools and cookware line. In 2023, she was recognized by TIME as one of the 100 most influential people, named Adweek's Creative Visionary of the Year, featured in Variety’s NY Women Impact Report, won a Gracie Allen award for Best Entertainment Talk Show, and graced the covers of People and NY Magazine’s annual TV issue.

“Drew Barrymore is an iconic pop culture figure whose talent and influence have transcended generations. It’s only fitting that she will now be immortalized in wax at Madame Tussauds New York,” said Marketing Manager at Madame Tussauds New York Eliza Rose. “Fans will soon be able to get up close and personal with Drew in this exciting tribute, celebrating her contributions to film, television and beyond.”

The figure took just over six months to create. To complete the wax figure, twenty studio artists sculpted, painted and individually inserted each piece of hair to achieve the perfect likeness of Barrymore’s iconic essence. The fabulous figure is now ready to warmly welcome guests at Madame Tussauds New York. Photo Credit: Ash Bean

Comments