DEXTER: RESURRECTION Season 2 Trailer Debuts on Paramount+
Michael C. Hall returns as the vigilante alongside Uma Thurman, Brian Cox, and Dan Stevens in the Emmy-nominated series.
Paramount+ has unveiled the trailer and key art for season two of the SHOWTIME original series DEXTER: RESURRECTION, starring SAG Award honoree and Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall (Dexter, Six Feet Under). DEXTER: RESURRECTION returns to Paramount+ on October 30, only on the Premium Plan.
From Emmy-nominated showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, the second season of DEXTER: RESURRECTION finds Dexter Morgan (Hall) caught between two killers — one with decades of notoriety and a lifetime of kills behind him, and the other a fresh young face terrorizing New York in ways no one has ever seen. Meanwhile, Dexter battles a new and unexpected enemy: a mid-life crisis. Harrison (Jack Alcott) continues his own pursuit of justice as father and son face their darkest chapter yet.
Alongside Hall, the series stars returning cast members Uma Thurman, Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Desmond Harrington and James Remar.
Dan Stevens, Emmy winner Bokeem Woodbine, Nona Parker Johnson, and Emmy, Olivier and Golden Globe winner Brian Cox join season two in series regular roles. Krysten Ritter also returns in a guest starring role and Gabriel Luna joins as a guest star this season.
From Paramount Television Studios and Counterpart Studios, DEXTER: RESURRECTION is executive produced by Emmy nominee Clyde Phillips, who also serves as showrunner, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns. Additional executive producers include John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton, along with Veronica West, Kirsa Rein, and Tanner Bean & Katrina Mathewson.
Season one of DEXTER: RESURRECTION is available to binge on Paramount+ only with the Paramount+ Premium Plan.
'Dexter: Final Cut,' the official after show of DEXTER: RESURRECTION, returns to the Dexter Official YouTube Channel, premiering October 31st at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET, with new episodes every Saturday. JAMIE CHUNG (Dexter: New Blood) is back as host, and will be joined this season by guests Scott Reynolds, Desmond Harrington, Gabriel Luna, Jack Dylan Grazer, Marcos Siega, Jack Alcott and more. Jamie and guests will unpack each episode and reveal behind-the-scenes stories exclusive to the series.
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