Photos: Cristin Milioti, Deirdre O’Connell, & More Attend Hollywood Screening of THE PENGUIN

On Sunday, November 10, Academy Award® nominee Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb AKA “The Penguin”, Executive Producer), Tony-nominee Cristin Milioti, (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz, (Victor Aguilar), Tony-winner Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Lauren LeFranc (Writer, Showrunner, Executive Producer) and Dylan Clark (Executive Producer) took to the stage in a wide-ranging Q&A moderated by SiriusXM Host, Jess Cagle. The cast reunited in front of a packed house at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theater for a screening of the finale of HBO’s THE PENGUIN. Take a look at the photos below!

Starring Farrell as Oz Cobb (aka “The Penguin”), the DC Studios series continues filmmaker Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” epic crime saga that began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster “The Batman.” Developed by showrunner Lauren LeFranc, the series centers on the character played by Farrell in the film. The first season is now available to stream on Max. Photo Credit: FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

