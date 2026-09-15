Photos: Case 137 to Open in Theaters; Palme d'Or Nominee Stars Léa Drucker
Dominik Moll's latest procedural examines police brutality through the eyes of an internal affairs officer.
CASE 137, the latest procedural from director Dominik Moll, opens in theaters beginning October 16, 2026, led by César winner Léa Drucker in a role that earned her the Best Actress prize.
FROM THE NIGHT OF THE 12TH DIRECTOR COMES THIS GRIPPING DRAMA OPENING
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Following the Yellow Vest protests of Paris in 2018, internal affairs officer Stéphanie Bertrand must investigate the conduct of her fellow police officers during the demonstrations. Though striving to remain objective, Stéphanie's position leaves her at stark odds with the rest of the police force. When she scrutinizes the near-fatal assault of a teenage protester from her hometown, Stéphanie is met with growing institutional pressure to drop the case and move on. The further her investigation develops, the more Stéphanie's faith in the system she belongs to is tested.
The film comes from Dominik Moll, the French director of THE NIGHT OF THE 12TH. Timely and socially resonant, CASE 137 is a tautly constructed study of institutional violence which asks charged questions about corruption and accountability in the criminal justice system.
CASE 137 (2025)
Directed by: Dominik Moll
Written by: Gilles Marchand, Dominik Moll
Cast: Léa Drucker, Jonathan Turnbull, Mathilde Roehrich, Pascal Sangla, Claire Bodson, Julien Lilti
Produced by: Caroline Benjo, Barbara Letellier, Carole Scotta
Genre: World Cinema/Crime/Drama
RT: 106 minutes
Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
Sound: 5.1
Language: French with English Subtitles
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