Photos: Caribbean Music Awards 2026 Concludes Elite Weekend in Trinidad & Tobago

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The fourth annual Caribbean Music Awards (CMA) has officially concluded its inaugural Elite Weekend Experience in Trinidad & Tobago, bringing together more than 100 artists and creatives, international and regional media, industry professionals, cultural leaders, vendors, partners and audiences for three days of music, conversation, celebration and connection at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port of Spain.

Under the 2026 theme 'Sounds of the Caribbean,' the weekend marked the first time the Caribbean Music Awards were staged in Trinidad & Tobago, expanding the CMA experience into a destination-based celebration designed to spotlight the depth, diversity and global reach of Caribbean music and culture.

The weekend opened September 17 with a series of industry conversations, including 'Caribbean Music in the Global Space,' a forward-looking discussion that brought together perspectives from notable Caribbean change-makers including Kyle Denis of Billboard, PR executive and Island Music Conference founder Judith Bodley, CMA-nominated artist Keshav and others.

Among the topics explored was the future of Caribbean music and what global success should ultimately look like for the region's artists and industry practitioners. The conversation also examined how the industry can move beyond a survival economy, the challenges of scale facing small island markets, and whether greater regional unity across policy, infrastructure and industry development can help create a stronger global pathway for Caribbean music.

The discussion was one of several panels and industry conversations held throughout the Elite Weekend Experience, creating space for artists, executives, media, creatives and other stakeholders to engage with the opportunities and challenges shaping the region's music industry.

On Friday, September 18, CMA welcomed artists, special guests, industry figures and partners to its first-ever Welcome Reception at NAPA, transforming the venue's Lobby, Foyer and Batimanzelle Room into an intimate gathering space ahead of the awards weekend. Guests included Alison Hinds, Shyne, V'ghn, Yeza, Jimmy October, CHILLBILL and CMA host Majah Hype, among others.

The evening also featured an official welcome from The Honourable Satyakama Maharaj, Minister of Trade, Investment and Tourism, alongside members of the CMA founding team and key figures responsible for bringing the weekend to life. Guests enjoyed light bites from KFC, refreshments from Angostura and hydration from Blue Waters.

Saturday's awards-day experience began with a pre-show celebration featuring performances from Kristina James, Kris Kennedy, Sekon Sta, Star Martin, Kimba Sorzano and Rae, alongside DJ sets from One Gyal Army and DJ Tash.

The 2026 CMA red carpet welcomed more than 50 press and media outlets representing Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, the United States, Canada, the French Caribbean, the United Kingdom and other international markets. Artists and personalities including Patra, Shyne, Alan Cavé, Kes, V'ghn, Moliy, Jessie Woo, Nelly Cottoy, Nailah Blackman, Lady Lava, Alison Hinds, 450, Ayetian, 1T1, Theomaa, Ras-I, Coutain, Anika Berry, RAE, KMAN, Lola Doll, Medz Boss, Khallion Klassik Frescobar, Full Blown, Jimmy October, Khallion, Mickael Marabou, Keshav and Yung Bredda, among others, walked the carpet.

Through its partnership with Trace, fans around the world were able to experience the CMA Red Carpet live on Trace+ and across Trace's channels. Billboard, the CMA's Official Global Media Partner, also streamed the Red Carpet Experience across Billboard TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus and Billboard's digital platforms.

The main Caribbean Music Awards 2026 followed at NAPA, hosted by Majah Hype and Nailah Blackman, with performances from 1T1, Theomaa, FreeTown Collective, Mela Caribe, Christo, Lil Kerry, V'ghn, 450, Jah Mason, Harmonik and Muddy.

The evening also recognized some of the region's most influential voices, with Patra receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, Calypso Rose receiving the Elite Calypso Award, Alan Cavé receiving the Elite Konpa Award and Shyne receiving the Global Ambassador Award.

The 2026 Caribbean Music Awards brought the full breadth of Caribbean music into focus, honoring the artists, songs and cultural forces driving the region's sound forward. This year's winners span generations, territories and genres, from Bouyon, Soca and Dancehall to Reggae, Konpa, Dennery, Zess and the French Caribbean, reflecting the expansive musical identity of the Caribbean and its global diaspora.

The official 2026 Caribbean Music Awards winners are:

Bouyon

Bouyon Artist of the Year: Mr. Ridge

Bouyon Song of the Year: 'Bouwéy' — 1T1 & Theomaa

Caribbean Fusion

Caribbean Fusion Artist of the Year: Freetown Collective

Chutney Soca

Chutney Soca Artist of the Year: Ravi B

Chutney Soca Song of the Year: 'Cyah Pick' — Lady Lava & Ravi B

Dancehall

Female Dancehall Artist of the Year: Shenseea

Male Dancehall Artist of the Year: Valiant

Dancehall Album of the Year: Saint — Prince Swanny

Dancehall Best New Artist: Ayetian

Dancehall Collaboration of the Year: 'Shake It to the Max (FLY) [Remix]' — MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea

Dancehall Impact Award: Ayetian

Dancehall Performer of the Year: Ding Dong

Dancehall Song of the Year: 'Shake It to the Max (FLY) [Remix]' — MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea

Dancehall Video of the Year: 'Rich Sex' — Masicka

Dennery

Dennery Song of the Year: 'Dansa' — Klassik Frescobar

Dennery Artist of the Year: Umpa

French Caribbean

French Caribbean Artist of the Year: Joé Dwèt Filé

French Caribbean Song of the Year: 'Ouba' — 1T1 & Theomaa

International DJ

Female International DJ of the Year: DJ Ana

Male International DJ of the Year: Ricky Platinum

Jab

Jab Artist of the Year: V'ghn

Jab Song of the Year: 'Jab Decisions' — V'ghn & Terra D Governor

Konpa

Konpa Artist of the Year: Joé Dwèt Filé

Konpa Song of the Year: '4 Kampé' — Joé Dwèt Filé

Latin Caribbean

Latin Caribbean Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny

Reggae

Female Reggae Artist of the Year: Lila Iké

Male Reggae Artist of the Year: Buju Banton

Reggae Album of the Year: Exile — Chronixx

Reggae Best New Artist: Cholita

Reggae Collaboration of the Year: 'Romantic' — Lila Iké ft. Masicka

Reggae Impact Award: Keznamdi

Reggae Song of the Year: 'BIG 45' — Protoje

Soca

Female Soca Artist of the Year: Lady Lava

Male Soca Artist of the Year: Kes

Soca Best New Artist: Coutain

Soca Collaboration of the Year: 'Eskimo' — Trinidad Killa & Nicki Minaj

Soca Impact Award: Full Blown

Soca Performer of the Year: Kes

Soca Song of the Year: 'The Greatest Bend Over' — Yung Bredda & Full Blown

Soca Video of the Year: 'Good Spirits' — Full Blown

Zess

Zess Artist of the Year: Lady Lava

Music Cruise

Music Cruise of the Year: UberSoca Cruise

Music Event

Music Event of the Year: Reggae Fest — CJ Milan (Freedom Street)

Music Festival

Music Festival of the Year: Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival

People's Choice

People's Choice Award: Alkaline

For the Caribbean Music Awards, a nomination is a win in its own right. It means an artist, song, project or contribution was seen and recognized among the work shaping Caribbean music in that moment. For many of this year's nominees, that recognition now becomes part of their story as a Caribbean Music Awards-nominated artist, while the voting process gave audiences across the Caribbean and its diaspora a voice in determining this year's winners.

The 2026 winners brought the full breadth of 'Sounds of the Caribbean' into focus. Lady Lava represented both Soca and Zess, Kes took Male Soca Artist of the Year, V'ghn represented Jab, Mr. Ridge represented Bouyon, Umpa Dennery, Joé Dwèt Filé won across French Caribbean and Konpa, Ravi B took Chutney Soca and Freetown Collective represented Caribbean Fusion, alongside Reggae winners Lila Iké, Buju Banton, Chronixx and Protoje. The results demonstrate that there is no single sound that defines the Caribbean, but a collection of distinct genres, traditions, territories and musical communities contributing to a wider Caribbean sound.

That reach extended across borders and generations. Mr. Ridge won in a genre rooted in Dominica, Lady Lava in Chutney Soca, Klassik Frescobar in Dennery, a sound rooted in Saint Lucia, while Joé Dwèt Filé connected French Caribbean and Konpa traditions. Ghanaian artist Moliy made history as the first Ghanaian artist to win a Caribbean Music Award, taking Dancehall Song of the Year for 'Shake It to the Max (FLY) [Remix]' alongside Silent Addy, Skillibeng and Shenseea. Emerging voices including Ayetian, Coutain, Cholita and four-time winner Lady Lava stood alongside icons Patra, Calypso Rose and Alan Cavé, reflecting a culture where legacy and the next generation continue to meet.

The night after the awards, artists, nominees and creatives had the opportunity to link up, reconnect and build new relationships beyond the stage. That exchange is just as important to the Caribbean Music Awards as the names on the trophies, creating a space where artists from different islands, genres, generations and corners of the diaspora can find one another and celebrate the work happening across the culture. Every nominee becomes part of a class of Caribbean music visionaries whose contributions have been seen and championed, creating a lasting record of the voices helping shape where the culture goes next.

The fourth annual Caribbean Music Awards arrived in Trinidad & Tobago with an ambition that extended well beyond a single awards night: to build a destination experience capable of bringing the Caribbean music industry, its artists, cultural leaders and global audience together around the full breadth of the region's creative identity. Over three days at NAPA, that vision became tangible, as the venue moved from industry conversations and intimate gatherings to a globally connected red carpet, a major awards production and a Sunday celebration of steelpan and Caribbean heritage. The scale of the response, the strength of the programming and the energy throughout the weekend underscored what the CMA set out to accomplish in its first Trinidad & Tobago edition.

Kenny Phillips, Chairman of the National Academy for the Performing Arts, reflected on the significance of bringing the Caribbean Music Awards to NAPA for the first time, saying, 'Hosting the Caribbean Music Awards at NAPA for the first time in Trinidad and Tobago was a defining moment for us and for the region. Trinidad and Tobago is the mecca of Carnival and the birthplace of calypso, soca and limbo, with a cultural influence that has helped shape the sound, movement and identity of the Caribbean. As a major sponsor of the Caribbean Music Awards, NAPA was proud to welcome artists, creatives and members of the Caribbean diaspora from across the region and beyond to celebrate that shared legacy under one roof. The turnout was fantastic, the production value was world-class, and the energy throughout the evening was extraordinary. It was an evening like no other, and exactly the kind of experience that belongs at NAPA — the Caribbean's premier performance space.'

That experience continued into Sunday with Stars & Steel Concert & Awards, bringing the Elite Weekend Experience to a close with a celebration rooted in Trinidad & Tobago's steelpan heritage and the wider cultural legacy of the Caribbean.

The program featured The National Philharmonic Orchestra String Quartet alongside Angela Hunte, Sherwin Gardner, Kempes Ramnarine, Derron Sandy as Anansi, and Juss Lizz & The Meadows. Kempes Ramnarine presented 'Steelpan: A Divine Intervention Delivered Through Us,' while 'Our Caribbean Treasures – Celebrating Ourselves' spotlighted the cultural traditions and people who continue to shape the region. Angela Hunte joined the orchestra for 'Caribbean Woman Power,' featuring orchestral interpretations of Rihanna's 'Diamonds,' 'Umbrella' and 'Only Girl (In the World).' The evening also featured 'Reach' by Gloria Estefan, performed by Juss Lizz & The Meadows.

In a pair of surprise appearances, Patra, honored Saturday with the CMA Lifetime Achievement Award, returned to the stage for a special mashup of 'Queen of the Pack' alongside the Mittco Steel Orchestra, while Jah Mason also made an unexpected return to the stage, performing his reggae classic 'My Princess Gone.' The dynamic moments were fitting reminders of how Caribbean genres can forever coexist, cross-pollinate and create new thrills, with different sounds, traditions and generations coming together in unity.

The CMA also honored steelpan pioneers and institutions including Dr. Len 'Boogsie' Sharpe, recipient of the Pan Maestro Icon Award; Dr. Bertram 'Birch' Kelman, recipient of the Golden Ear Icon Award; and Pan Trinbago, recipient of the Legacy Pillar of Pan Award, accepted on behalf of the organization by its first female president.

Across the weekend, the CMA's international footprint was reflected in the artists, media, industry professionals and cultural stakeholders who traveled to Trinidad & Tobago for the experience, reinforcing the platform's role as a meeting point for Caribbean music and its global diaspora.

As the CMA continues its destination rotation, the 2026 Elite Weekend Experience established a new chapter for the platform, bringing the awards directly into one of the Caribbean's most influential cultural environments while creating a wider space for artists, industry, media and audiences to connect around the music shaping the region and its global future.

For more information on the Caribbean Music Awards, visit caribmusicawards.com.

About the Caribbean Music Awards

The Caribbean Music Awards celebrates the exceptional talent, creativity, and impact of Caribbean music. It recognizes outstanding artists, producers, and industry professionals who have significantly contributed to the Caribbean music landscape.

About the Caribbean Elite Group

Caribbean Elite Group (CEG) is an organization dedicated to serving the global Caribbean community through a range of cultural, media, and community-focused initiatives. CEG manages multiple projects across the Caribbean, including Caribbean Elite Magazine and the Caribbean Elite Foundation.

Caribbean Elite Magazine (CEM) is a print and digital publication that showcases Caribbean talent and culture, highlighting entertainers, artists, producers, promoters, culinary traditions, travel, fashion, entrepreneurs, and other subjects of interest to the Caribbean community.

CEG is committed to preserving, promoting, and documenting Caribbean heritage and culture, which has played a significant role in shaping the region's identity over generations. The organization aims to provide a global platform for Caribbean voices while maintaining an open and flexible work culture that supports creativity, collaboration, and cultural representation.

Photo Credit: Tizzy Tokyo













































Photo Credit: Tizzy Tokyo

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