CARIBBEAN MUSIC AWARDS to Launch Elite Weekend Experience in Trinidad & Tobago

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The Caribbean Music Awards is set to introduce an Elite Weekend Experience as part of its fourth annual celebration, which will move to Trinidad & Tobago for the first time. The addition marks a shift in format for the awards program, which has previously honored artists and figures across the Caribbean music industry.

The Fourth Annual Caribbean Music Awards Evolves Beyond the Stage With Nailah Blackman and Majah Hype Set to Host

New York, NY (July 29, 2026) - After three celebrated years at Brooklyn's historic Kings Theatre, the Caribbean Music Awards (CMA) expands beyond the awards stage with the launch of the inaugural Caribbean Music Awards Elite Weekend Experience, a destination celebration taking place September 18-20, 2026, in Trinidad & Tobago. This year's celebration unfolds under the theme, Sounds of the Caribbean, honoring the rhythms, voices, and cultural traditions that have shaped generations and continue to influence music around the world.

The Fourth Annual Caribbean Music Awards will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2026, at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port of Spain, marking a milestone moment as the celebration expands into the Caribbean region for the first time. The Caribbean Music Awards Elite Weekend Experience will transform CMA from a single-night awards ceremony into a multi-day celebration bringing together artists, fans, industry professionals, creators, tastemakers, media, and cultural leaders from across the Caribbean and around the world.

The Elite Weekend Experience will feature a series of events celebrating music, culture, and community throughout the destination. Festivities will include an exclusive Welcome Reception, pre-show experiences, the Fourth Annual Caribbean Music Awards, the official after-party, a special steelpan concert presented by Stars and Steel, and additional programming designed to celebrate Trinidad & Tobago's cultural influence. Additional programming, partnerships, performers, presenters, and special announcements will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

The move to Trinidad & Tobago marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Caribbean Music Awards, while honoring the city where it all began. New York was the ideal birthplace for the Awards, home to one of the world's largest and most influential Caribbean diaspora communities. It was there that the Caribbean Music Awards established its identity, built its audience, and proved there was a global appetite for a world-class celebration dedicated solely to Caribbean music and culture.

Over the past three years, Brooklyn's iconic Kings Theatre became more than just the home of the Caribbean Music Awards. It became the launchpad for a movement that United Artists, industry leaders, fans, and cultures from across the Caribbean and beyond under one roof. The energy, ambition, entrepreneurial spirit, and relentless hustle that define New York City helped shape the DNA of the Caribbean Music Awards, and that spirit will remain embedded in the brand no matter where it travels.

Now, with a strong foundation established, the Caribbean Music Awards begins the next phase of its evolution by bringing the celebration directly to the Caribbean. As the inaugural host destination for the Caribbean Music Awards Elite Weekend Experience, Trinidad & Tobago sets the stage for a long-term vision that will see the Awards partner with tourism boards and host destinations to spotlight a different Caribbean nation in future years. By rotating throughout the region, the Caribbean Music Awards aims to celebrate each destination's unique culture, support tourism, create economic impact, and further strengthen the Caribbean's creative economy while continuing to unite the global diaspora through music.

Bringing even more excitement to this year's celebration, internationally celebrated Caribbean artist Nailah Blackman and acclaimed comedian, entertainer, and cultural personality Majah Hype will host the Fourth Annual Caribbean Music Awards, bringing their unique energy, charisma, and deep connection to Caribbean culture to the stage.

For Majah Hype, the 2026 ceremony marks his fourth consecutive year hosting the Caribbean Music Awards, making him one of the longest-standing personalities connected to the celebration. Having witnessed the Awards grow from its early years at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre into a global platform for Caribbean excellence, Majah continues to bring the humor, passion, and cultural pride that have made him one of the Caribbean diaspora's most beloved entertainers.

'Four years hosting the Caribbean Music Awards? Mi feel like dem haffi give me my own seat at this point!' said Majah Hype. 'But seriously, being part of this journey from day one has been a blessing. I've watched this celebration grow, seen the incredible talent come through, and witnessed how much this moment means to our people. To see it expand from Brooklyn's Kings Theatre to Trinidad & Tobago is something special. Caribbean culture is powerful, the talent is endless, and mi ready fi celebrate everybody who continues to carry our music and our culture to the world.'

For Nailah Blackman, this year's ceremony represents a new chapter in her relationship with the Caribbean Music Awards. Having experienced the event as an attendee, performer, nominee, and winner, Nailah now steps into the role of host while continuing to be recognized as one of the leading voices in Caribbean music.

'The Caribbean Music Awards has been a special part of my journey,' said Nailah Blackman. 'I've experienced this celebration as a fan, as a performer, as a nominee, and as a winner, and now being able to step into the role of host is truly an honor. To do it in Trinidad, surrounded by our people and our culture, makes this moment even more meaningful. I'm excited to celebrate the incredible artists who continue to push Caribbean music forward.'

Since launching in 2023, the Caribbean Music Awards has grown into one of the premier platforms celebrating Caribbean musical excellence, honoring artists across Dancehall, Reggae, Soca, Konpa, Chutney Soca, Zess, Dennery, Gospel, and emerging Caribbean genres. Last year's ceremony marked a historic milestone with its BET broadcast debut, further expanding the Awards' reach and strengthening its position as a leading global celebration of Caribbean music.

Following the announcement of more than 250 nominees across more than 40 categories earlier this year, anticipation continues to build toward what promises to be one of the biggest Caribbean Music Awards celebrations yet. This September, the Caribbean Music Awards Elite Weekend Experience will bring together the sounds, stories, and cultures that have defined generations of Caribbean creativity, inviting audiences from around the world to experience this year's theme, Sounds of the Caribbean, from the heart of one of the region's most influential cultural destinations.

Ticket pre-sale is available Friday, July 31 through Monday. Additional announcements, including performers, presenters, event packages, and the complete Caribbean Music Awards Elite Weekend Experience schedule, will be revealed in the weeks ahead.

For the latest updates and event information, visit CaribMusicAwards.com and follow @CaribMusicAwards across all social platforms.

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