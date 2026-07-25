MATCHBOX THE MOVIE Releases New Trailer and Teaser Key Art

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A new trailer and teaser key art for MATCHBOX THE MOVIE have been released and are now available through EPK.tv.

MATCHBOX THE MOVIE will premiere globally on Apple TV on October 9, 2026.

Inspired by the iconic Mattel toys, MATCHBOX THE MOVIE is an action-packed, globetrotting adventure about a group of friends since childhood who have their lives upended when undercover CIA agent Sean (John Cena), their long-absent former leader, returns to their small town and unwittingly gets them embroiled in a frantic international pursuit to save the world.

An Apple Original Film hailing from Skydance Media and Mattel Studios, MATCHBOX THE MOVIE is directed and executive produced by Sam Hargrave and written by David Coggeshall. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger produce for Skydance, and Robbie Brenner and Ynon Kreiz produce for Mattel Studios. Jules Daly also serves as producer. Patrick Newall and Elizabeth Bassin serve as executive producers.

Director

Sam Hargrave

Cast

John Cena, Jessica Biel, Arturo Castro, Sam Richardson, Teyonah Parris, Danai Gurira, Golshifteh Farahani, Corey Stoll, Bill Camp

Writers

David Coggeshall

Producers

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Robbie Brenner, Ynon Kreiz, Jules Daly

Executive Producers

Sam Hargrave, Patrick Newall, Elizabeth Bassin

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