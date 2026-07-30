John Cena, Jessica Biel Bring MATCHBOX THE MOVIE to Comic-Con's Hall H

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John Cena and Jessica Biel headlined a San Diego Comic-Con panel for MATCHBOX THE MOVIE, appearing alongside castmates Sam Richardson, Teyonah Parris and Arturo Castro in a Hall H session moderated by Josh Horowitz. The panel offered an inside look at the Apple TV film, which draws its premise from the iconic Mattel toy line.

Cena stars as Sean, an undercover CIA agent whose return to his small hometown after a long absence drags his childhood friends into a frantic, globe-spanning mission to save the world. The film is billed as an action adventure comedy, with Biel and Cena leading a cast that also includes Corey Stoll, Bill Camp, Golshifteh Farahani and Danai Gurira.

The Comic-Con appearance comes ahead of the film's premiere, set for October 9 on Apple TV. Apple has noted that shows and movies similar to MATCHBOX THE MOVIE include Fountain of Youth, THE FAMILY Plan, F1, Ghosted, The Instigators and Hijack.

The panel gave fans their first extended look at the ensemble discussing the project together, with Richardson, Parris and Castro rounding out the friend group swept up in Sean's mission. Apple TV has used its Comic-Con presence this year to spotlight several upcoming titles, including a panel for SILO Season 3 featuring Rebecca Ferguson and the show's cast.

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