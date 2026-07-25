MATCHBOX THE MOVIE Trailer: John Cena Stars in Apple TV+ Action Film

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Apple Original Films has released a trailer for MATCHBOX THE MOVIE, an action feature starring John Cena set to premiere globally on Apple TV+ on October 9, 2026. Inspired by the Mattel toy line, the film follows a group of childhood friends whose lives are disrupted when Sean, a long-absent former leader and undercover CIA agent played by Cena, returns to their small town and pulls them into an international chase to save the world. Directed by Sam Hargrave from a screenplay by David Coggeshall, the film is a production of Skydance Media and Mattel Studios and also stars Jessica Biel, Arturo Castro, Sam Richardson, Teyonah Parris, Danai Gurira, Golshifteh Farahani, Corey Stoll, and Bill Camp.

An Apple Original Film hailing from Skydance Media and Mattel Studios, 'Matchbox The Movie' is directed and executive produced by Sam Hargrave and written by David Coggeshall. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger produce for Skydance, and Robbie Brenner and Ynon Kreiz produce for Mattel Studios. Jules Daly also serves as producer. Patrick Newall and Elizabeth Bassin serve as executive producers.

DIRECTOR

Sam Hargrave

CAST

John Cena, Jessica Biel, Arturo Castro, Sam Richardson, Teyonah Parris, Danai Gurira, Golshifteh Farahani, Corey Stoll, Bill Camp

WRITERS

David Coggeshall

PRODUCERS

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Robbie Brenner, Ynon Kreiz, Jules Daly

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS

Sam Hargrave, Patrick Newall, Elizabeth Bassin

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 850 wins and 3,800 award nominations and counting including multi-Emmy Award-winning and history-making comedies 'The Studio' and 'Ted Lasso,' global cultural phenomenon 'Severance,' Apple's most-viewed drama 'Pluribus,' Academy Award Best Picture winner 'CODA' and Academy Award winner 'F1,' the highest-grossing sports feature of all time.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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