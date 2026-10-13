Photos: CLOSURE to Open at IFC Center; Michal Marczak Documentary Premieres
The Sundance Film Festival prizewinner documents Daniel Dymiński's obsessive quest to locate his son Chris along Warsaw's Vistula River.
1-2 Special is presenting the US theatrical premiere of CLOSURE, the latest documentary from award-winning Polish filmmaker Michal Marczak, known for ALL THESE SLEEPLESS NIGHTS. The film premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival and went on to win the top prize at the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival. It also screened at True/False and was the opening film of Millennium Docs Against Gravity. CLOSURE opens on Wednesday, October 28 at New York's IFC Center, followed by a national rollout.
Filmed with remarkable intimacy by Marczak, CLOSURE follows Daniel Dymiński, an obsessed father on a mission to locate his teenage son, Chris, who was last seen by surveillance cameras walking on Warsaw's Gdańsk Bridge. Armed with an arsenal of tools — from DIY inventions to GPS trackers to drones — Daniel scours the turbulent Vistula River on an all-consuming search, desperate for answers. As time passes, the Dymiński family must reckon with their loss and the possibility that they may never understand what really happened. Yet Daniel refuses to quit trying, clinging to the hope that his son might still be alive.
CLOSURE is directed by Michał Marczak and produced by Monika Braid, Michał Marczak, Rémi Grellety, Katarzyna Szczerba and Karolina Marczak. Cinematography by Michał Marczak. Editing by Anna Garncarczyk.
The film runs 108 minutes and is from Poland. It is a 1-2 Special release.
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