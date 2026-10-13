Photos: CHASING TIME to Premiere at Austin Film Festival
The film follows prominent vintage watch dealer Adam Golden through auction houses and workshops across the global collecting community.
Chasing Time from writer-director Chris Gary will have its world premiere at the 2026 Austin Film Festival. The film is the first to capture the high stakes world of vintage watch dealers and buyers, introducing audiences to the collectors, dealers, auction houses, and watchmakers who define this rarified world. The documentary focuses on Adam Golden, widely regarded as one of the world's top vintage watch dealers, as he invites viewers on a journey through the global watch collecting community, traveling from bustling auction houses to intimate workshops. Chasing Time reveals the history, passion, and craftsmanship that make vintage watch collecting such a vibrant and inclusive culture — and why these timeless pieces inspire a growing obsession around the globe that asks the question, 'what might be lost as the hunt goes mainstream?'
'Presenting Chasing Time at AFF is a bit surreal,' said Chris Gary. 'This festival has a long history of championing the art of storytelling, and it's an honor to share our film with that company. From the start, our goal was to tell a story that would resonate whether you've never owned a watch or you own fifty. At its heart, this is a film about how we spend our time. That question is one that belongs to all of us, and we can't wait for audiences to experience it.'
Screening Dates and Locations
Bethel Hall @ St. David's Episcopal Church
301 E 8th St, Austin, TX 78701
Friday, October 30th @ 8.15 PM
Followed by Q&A with director Chris Gary + subject Adam Golden
GALAXY THEATRE
6700 Middle Fiskville Rd. Austin, 78752
Wednesday, November 4th @ 4 pm
Chris Gary – Director, Writer, Producer
Through the course of his career, Chris Gary has shaped a unique and diverse path across independent and studio film, TV, and branded digital content, working for the largest brands in entertainment, including HBO, Warner Bros, ESPN, Apple, and NFL Films. Most recently, Chris was the executive producer of Daredevil: Born Again for Marvel. Before that he was the executive producer of Secret Invasion for Marvel. Throughout his career Chris has worked to maintain a balance between his work in the scripted world and his passion to make documentaries that illustrate the nuances of the world around us. As an independent documentary producer, he has produced three 30 for 30 documentaries for ESPN, Marvel's Behind the Mask, the Showtime docu-series The Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men and Blackballed for Roku.
Chasing Time Director of Photography is Ian Moubayed and the film is Edited by Dylan Chant.
Tickets, badges and passes can be purchased here.
For more information visit ChasingTimethemovie.com
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