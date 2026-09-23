Photos: BITE SIZE TERROR Trailer Unleashes Peter Rice-Backed Horror Anthology

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Tubi has released the official trailer for BITE SIZE TERROR, a new original horror anthology series executive produced by Peter Rice. All episodes of the series premiere exclusively on Tubi on Friday, October 2.

About 'Bite Size Terror'

BITE SIZE TERROR is an anthology of short-form horror stories that explores every corner of the genre, from the supernatural and occult to body horror, dark comedy, monsters, and the macabre. From executive producer Peter Rice and GJMD Studio, the series brings a fresh take on the short-form horror format to Tubi previously explored in Hulu's 'Bite Size Halloween.' Across the season, grief, ambition, intimacy, and vulnerability become entry points for something darker, as characters searching for connection, control, or a way forward find themselves confronting forces they do not understand. With a new story and a new nightmare in every episode, BITE SIZE TERROR delivers a sharp, unpredictable collection of horror built to unsettle, surprise, and linger long after each story ends.

BITE SIZE TERROR is produced by GJMD studio, and executive produced by Peter Rice, David Worthen Brooks, Arbi Pedrossian, and David Moore.

Episode Guide

THE DEEP END: A babysitter reluctantly times a child's underwater trick in the deep end of a backyard pool, only to realize something is wrong when he resurfaces silent, unblinking, and not quite himself. The film stars Jessi Mechler ('Boyhood') and Beau Foxx (The Pitt), and is written and directed by J. Zachary Thurman ('The Demon Core').

MARISOL: At her older sister's funeral, a grieving teenage girl defies a taboo passed down through her family in hopes of reaching the dead, only to discover that the voice calling back may not belong to her sister at all. The film stars Jessie Mae Alonzo (Everything Now), Lourdes Faberes (Avatar: The Last Airbender), and Kim Adis (Get Even), and is written by Jed Shepherd ('Host') and directed by Jill Sachs ('Taga').

KACHINA: A rental makeover influencer and home décor stylist hired to transform a desert home into a post-worthy stay disrespects the owner's sacred family doll-turning her picture-perfect redesign into a blood-soaked reckoning. The film stars Chloe Ray (Fuller House), the puppeteer talents of Benjamin Michael Bayouth (Diabolical), and Dillon Wolf Oleata (Blark and Son), and is written and directed by Boise Esquerra ('The Black Demon').

RESONANCE: While clearing out her late father's house during a storm, a grieving woman discovers his final experiment: a signal spreading through water that turns the exposed into vessels for something inhuman. The film stars Glenda MacInnis (Boston Blue), Andy McQueen (Paradise), the voice talents of Charles Halford (Outer Banks), and is written and directed by Mark Lammerding ('The Night Within').

MOTHER MARROW: When a young couple discovers an old matchmaking card game inside their rental RV, every question forces a darker confession, until they realize the game is testing whether their love deserves to survive. The film stars Haley Gauthier ('Behind Door Two'), Eric Palmer ('Harvester'), and Marquel Skinner (Young Rock), and is written by Jake and Conor Lawler (The Lawler Brothers) ('One of Them Days') and is directed by Charlie Schwan ('Harvester').

SUCKER: After a broke motel clerk is bitten by a bat, her petty scams turn bloodier when a guest with a valuable antique reveals a bigger world of valuables, victims, and opportunity. The film stars Jiana Nicole ('Dirty Little Secrets'), Michael Brunlieb (South Side), and Thomas Kelly ('Heart Race'), and is written and directed by Katelyn Douglass ('Spanked by a Ghost').

MARISSA'S OFFICE: After years as the perfect assistant to a powerful magazine editor with a taste for ambitious young women, Beth weaponizes her own body to claim the promotion she has already paid for in blood. The film stars Sara Silva (Cruel Intentions) and Heather Lind (Your Friends & Neighbors), and is written and directed by Chaconne Martin-Berkowicz (I Know What You Did Last Summer).

BOOK CLUB: A painfully polite woman joins an aspirational book club, only to discover its sadistic initiation will continue until she finally learns to say no. The film stars Brit MacRae (Saint-Pierre), Bethany Anne Lind (Ozark), Mabel Thomas (Scarpetta), Annie Jacob (Motherland: Fort Salem), Tenea Intriago (Dave), Najah Bradley ('I Love Boosters'), and Kevin Johnson (Ozark), and is written and directed by Hannah Alline ('Scissors').

COME HOME: A lonely boy searches the city for offerings to feed the creature hidden in his apartment, desperate for the fleeting moments after each sacrifice when the monster gives him back something that feels like home. The film stars Felix Paz, Minos Nevradakis, and Malina Manovici ('Graduation'), and is co-written by Mateo Braun Costa, Eduardo Braun Costa, and directed by Eduardo Braun Costa ('The Liars').

FLORAL REMAINS: After returning to her late mother's macabre flower shop, where the dead are preserved in bloom, a grieving daughter demands one final message from the dead and discovers some goodbyes are better left buried. The film stars Courtney Taylor (Abbott Elementary), Jamela Asha (I Love LA), and Susan Louise O'Connor (The Cleaning Lady), and is written and directed by Jasmine J. Johnson ('Inner Demons').

About Terror on Tubi

The Terror on Tubi Hub brings Tubi's breadth of horror together in one place, with curated collections that evolve throughout the year, giving devoted fans and curious newcomers fresh ways to explore the genre and go deeper into their fandom. Announced on August 18th, the Hub will feature the premieres of new Tubi Original films including BUZZKILL and R.L. Stine'S PUMPKINHEAD 2, alongside creator-led programming that brings a new generation of horror storytellers and fandoms into the mix. Available across web, mobile and connected devices, the Hub will also launch in international markets including Canada, the U.K., Australia, Mexico and Latin America, with each market featuring a locally tailored selection of horror content curated to reflect the distinct tastes of fans in the region.

About Tubi

Boldly built for fandom, Tubi is a free on-demand streaming service that entertains 110 million monthly active users. Tubi offers the world's largest collection of Hollywood movies and TV shows, thousands of creator-led stories, and hundreds of Tubi Originals made for the most passionate fans. Headquartered in San Francisco and founded in 2014, Tubi is part of Tubi Media Group, a division of Fox Corporation.

About GJMD

GJMD, now an independent studio, continues to produce innovative, voice-driven genre films with significant cultural impact. Established as Fox Digital Studio in 2008 within Fox Filmed Entertainment, and evolving into 20th Digital Studio at Walt Disney Company in 2019, the now independent operation serves a broad audience including theatrical releases and streaming films.

In its various incarnations the studio has, amongst other things, created ninety plus horror shorts, of which nine have subsequently been produced into feature films. Often each respective director's feature film debut.

Photo Credit: Tubi





















Photo Credit: Tubi

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