Photos: BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Photo Call in Mexico City With Tim Burton, Jenna Ortega, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beetlejuice is on the road!

The press tour for the highly anticipated sequel has officially begun, with the cast and crew kicking things off in Mexico City on Tuesday, August 13.

Attendees included director Tim Burton, producer Tommy Harper, along with stars Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, and Monica Bellucci.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 film, will premiere in theaters (including IMAX) on September 6. The film takes place following the death of Charles Deetz, the patriarch of the family. This prompts the family to return to Winter River, where they first met the devious "bio-exorcist" from the Netherworld.

The movie sees the return of Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, and Winona Ryder. New cast members include Jenna Ortega as Lydia's daughter Astrid, Justin Theroux as Rory, Willem Dafoe as a dead movie star turned policeman, Monica Bellucci as an undead entity, Arthur Conti and Danny DeVito.

The stage adaptation of Beetlejuice had a history-making run on Broadway - following the release of the musical's original Broadway cast recording and TONY AWARDS appearance, the box office exploded, MAKING IT the surprise hit of the 2018/2019 season.

Take a look at the photos from the evening!

Photo Credit: Chino Lemus



Jenna Ortega attends the Photo Call for Warner Bros. Pictures' BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE in Mexico City on August 13, 2024

Director Tim Burton attends the Photo Call for Warner Bros. Pictures' BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE in Mexico City on August 13, 2024

Jenna Ortega and Michael Keaton attend the Photo Call for Warner Bros. Pictures' BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE in Mexico City on August 13, 2024

Director Tim Burton attends the Photo Call for Warner Bros. Pictures' BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE in Mexico City on August 13, 2024

Monica Bellucci attends the Photo Call for Warner Bros. Pictures' BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE in Mexico City on August 13, 2024

Justin Theroux attends the Photo Call for Warner Bros. Pictures' BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE in Mexico City on August 13, 2024

Michael Keaton attends the Photo Call for Warner Bros. Pictures' BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE in Mexico City on August 13, 2024

Producer Tommy Harper attends the Photo Call for Warner Bros. Pictures' BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE in Mexico City on August 13, 2024

Comments