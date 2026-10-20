Photos: Armadillo Christmas Bazaar to Announce 2026 Music Lineup

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Tickets are on sale now for the 51st Armadillo Christmas Bazaar, taking place Dec. 12 - 21 at the Palmer Events Center. Single-day tickets, Season Passes with access to all 10 days, and the new VIP First Look are available at ArmadilloBazaar.com, kids 12 and under are always free with no ticket required. Through October 31st, guests can use the code 'EARLYBIRD' to receive a discount.

New this year, the VIP First Look ticket allows a full hour of early access before general admission on opening day.

The iconic Austin holiday market has also announced their music lineup for this year's festivities which includes new acts like Lew Apollo, Louisiana Surf Department, Jennifer Foster and the Audacity, alongside returning Armadillo musicians like Ruthie Foster, Shinyribs, Gina Chavez and more. The complete lineup and daily music schedule are available at ArmadilloBazaar.com.

Since 1976, the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar has reflected and supported Austin's music scene, pairing live music with visual art and introducing audiences to generations of local talent. Born from the creative community surrounding the legendary Armadillo World Headquarters, the Bazaar continues that tradition by creating a place for artists, musicians and audiences to connect.

'We wanted to give people more ways to experience the Armadillo,' said Anne Johnson, producer of the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar. 'A collector might want more time with the artists, a family might make a day of it, and someone else may come straight from work for drinks, shopping and live music. On the weekends, there's more music and bigger energy. There isn't one right way to do the Armadillo.'

This year's schedule introduces more flexibility for visitors, with different days and hours built around the kind of experience they want. Weekday happy hour sets kick off at 5:30 p.m., creating a relaxed after-work mix of live music, drinks and art. Longer hours on select days, including up to three live music performances, give guests more time to settle in, enjoy the music and shop. On Dec. 18, a special '& Friends' Day will bring local acts together with special guests for one-of-a-kind collaborations on the Armadillo stage.

'My band and I are honored to be included this year at The Bazaar for the first time. I'm a fan of so many of the acts both past and present…Ruthie Foster, Emily Gimble, Kelsey Wilson & Friends, Seth James, Shelley King & Carolyn Wonderland and more,' said performer Jennifer Foster. 'I am excited to share my music and my beautiful band with the crowd this year and be a part of such a wonderful lineup.'

'The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar is the place to be every year for me,' said Armadillo alumni Ruthie Foster. 'It's one of those things that makes Austin feel like Austin; great music, incredible artists and a whole lot of heart. I'm happy to be a part of the community and the tradition, especially during the holidays.'

With nearly 200 artists to explore and live music every day, the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar offers something different around every corner. Austin's premier winter arts fest gives guests the chance to shop fine art and handmade work, meet the artists behind it, catch a band and experience the creative spirit that has made the Bazaar an Austin tradition since 1976.

The Armadillo continues to earn recognition both locally and nationally. The Bazaar was named No. 3 in Newsweek's 2026 Best Christmas Market in the U.S. ranking. It was also named Best Festival/Fair in the 2025 Austin American-Statesman Community Choice Awards, has been recognized as a Best Family-Friendly Activity by Austin Monthly and the Austin American-Statesman, and has ranked among the Austin area's leading festivals and events by the Austin Business Journal.

Armadillo brings Austin artists, musicians and holiday traditions together under one roof with support from this year's sponsors, including Austin Convention Center Department, Juice Consulting, Sun Radio, Austin Creative Alliance, Stella Artois, Holiday Inn–Town Lake, Nomad Sound, Hello Trouble Hall and The Goose on Lime Creek.

More information about the Bazaar's history and event announcements are available at ArmadilloBazaar.com.











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