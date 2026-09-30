FOREVER, THIS RING Premieres in Los Angeles with Taye Diggs
The psychological thriller directed by Chris Stokes follows a wealthy couple whose marriage unravels when secrets emerge.
FOREVER, THIS RING, the debut film project from streaming platform Turnstr+, premiered in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 29 at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. The film stars Taye Diggs, Loretta Devine, La'Myia Good, Erica Mena, Marques Houston and Malik Whitfield.
Directed by filmmaker and former record executive Chris Stokes, FOREVER, THIS RING is a psychological thriller that follows a wealthy couple whose picture-perfect marriage quickly turns into a nightmare when the husband discovers his new wife is not who he thought she was.
The star-studded evening brought together the film's cast, Turnstr+ executives, partners and notable names from across music and entertainment, including Megan Good, Jonathan Majors, Candie Marie, D'Kia Anderson, Serayah McNeill, Ken Lawson, Annie Ilonzeh, Reed Shannon, Justina Valentine, Mari Morrow, Jessica Jarrell, Natasha Graziano, and Kiera Please.
Adding to the celebratory energy of the evening, Erica Mena turned the red carpet into a birthday celebration, leading guests in a special 'Happy Birthday' serenade for La'Myia Good.
The film will officially launch alongside the debut of the Turnstr+ streaming platform on October 2.
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Turnstr+
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