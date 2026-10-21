Photos: ASHLAND to Premiere at DOC NYC in U.S. Competition

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ASHLAND, a documentary feature directed by Wyatt Maw, will have its world premiere at DOC NYC in U.S. Competition. The film screens Saturday, November 14 at 4:00 PM at IFC Center in New York City, followed by a Q&A with Maw moderated by DOC NYC Artistic Director Jaie Laplante. The film will also screen virtually from November 15 through November 29, with information available on the DOC NYC website.

The documentary is described as an exploration of the hopes and dreams of a diverse group of people living today in the sacred lands of Southeast Montana. It runs 91 minutes and is presented in English.

DOC NYC Artistic Director Jaie Laplante said of the film: 'A love letter to the inhabitants and vast landscapes of Montana, Wyatt Maw's debut feature may be the closest thing to 'a rest from the storms of life,' which is how one protagonist describes her hometown. Lyrical and pastoral, Ashland has a deeply authentic soul, as Maw follows several sets of Montanans over eight years. The expressionistic film's editing isn't literal or linear, providing a sensory, immersive impression of a world that you don't want to leave.'

Synopsis

Set in a remote corner of Southeast Montana, near the Battle of the Little Bighorn, ASHLAND is a feature length documentary directed by Montana native Wyatt Maw. Shot over the course of eight years on S16mm, the film focuses on the traditions, triumphs and tragedies of a diverse group of people who call Ashland home. Seen through the eyes of young people, horse whisperers, Indigenous elders, and mystics, ASHLAND presents a vision of a hopeful future and shines a spotlight on the mystery of Montana's sacred lands, offering a rare portrait of identity, resilience, and place.

Credits

Directed and Produced by Wyatt Maw

Produced by James Carson

Executive Producers Gary Oakland, Melissa Oakland, Luke Brawley, Kyle Martin, James Hollensteiner, Wanda Hollensteiner, Julian Cautherley

Associate Producers Molly Ortiz, Hatti Beanland

Producing Consultant Danielle Varga

Cinematographers Wyatt Maw, Hatti Beanland

Editors James Carson, Ivete Lucas, Lance Edmonds

Editorial Consultants Sebastian Sepulveda, David Barker

Assistant Editor Rome Widenhouse

Sound Recordist Brad Nayman

Additional Cinematography Dominica Eriksen, Drake Woodall, Declan Saint-Onge

Assistant Camera Stu Segal, Drake Woodall, Declan Saint-Onge

Additional Sound Cal Robertson, Mark Dorcak, Phillip Meyer

About Wyatt Maw

Wyatt Maw is an award-winning filmmaker and photographer based in Livingston, Montana, where the Yellowstone River bends east. His work looks at the modern-day American West with an intimate focus, seeking to uncover the hidden magic that often lies unnoticed. A directing graduate of the prestigious American Film Institute Conservatory, his thesis film played in festivals across the globe and was a semi-finalist for the Student Academy Awards. He has been mentored by Terrence Malick and counts among his major influences Abbas Kiarostami, Ermanno Olmi and Les Blank.























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