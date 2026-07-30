WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE Duo Wins Full $1,000,000 Jackpot
The clip captures the moment a pair of contestants secured the game's biggest possible reward.
A new clip shared by ABC from WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE captures a celebrity duo securing the show's full $1,000,000 top prize, the highest payout the revived game show offers. The clip, posted with the caption 'They came. They played. They won $1,000,000,' shows the pair working through the program's escalating pressure to reach the milestone question and walk away with the jackpot.
The current version of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE departs from earlier iterations of the franchise by pairing celebrity duos together to answer trivia questions rather than relying on a single contestant. That structural shift has become a defining feature of the show's return, with winnings from these celebrity runs typically directed toward charitable causes instead of personal gain.
The format has already produced high-profile results this season, including previous million-dollar wins on the program. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, Ben Affleck claimed the same top prize on the show, directing his winnings to a charity of his choosing.
WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE airs on ABC, with the celebrity duo format continuing to pair well-known figures together as they attempt to reach the game's top prize threshold.