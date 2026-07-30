WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE Duo Wins Full $1,000,000 Jackpot

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





A new clip shared by ABC from WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE captures a celebrity duo securing the show's full $1,000,000 top prize, the highest payout the revived game show offers. The clip, posted with the caption 'They came. They played. They won $1,000,000,' shows the pair working through the program's escalating pressure to reach the milestone question and walk away with the jackpot.

The current version of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE departs from earlier iterations of the franchise by pairing celebrity duos together to answer trivia questions rather than relying on a single contestant. That structural shift has become a defining feature of the show's return, with winnings from these celebrity runs typically directed toward charitable causes instead of personal gain.

The format has already produced high-profile results this season, including previous million-dollar wins on the program. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, Ben Affleck claimed the same top prize on the show, directing his winnings to a charity of his choosing.

WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE airs on ABC, with the celebrity duo format continuing to pair well-known figures together as they attempt to reach the game's top prize threshold.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...