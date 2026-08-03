WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE Sees Ben Affleck, Jamie Ding Win Big

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WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE delivered a million-dollar win featuring Ben Affleck and Jamie Ding, according to an announcement from Disney Entertainment Television.

Following on a strong start to the season, week 2 of ABC's 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' rose from last week's Season 5 premiere with 4.22 million Total Viewers (+4%; vs. 4.07 million), as contestants Ben Affleck and Jamie Ding won the $1 million prize for Eastern Congo Initiative.

'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' was the top program of the night for the second week in a row among Total Viewers, leading its closest competition by +28% (vs. 3.29 million for CBS' 'Big Brother-Wed').

'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' scored the show's best performance in a year, since Matt Damon and Ken Jennings won the $1 million prize last summer (7/30/25).

On this week's 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire,' airing Wednesday, Aug. 5, on ABC (streaming next day on Hulu), country music star Brad Paisley teams up with MLB legend Clayton Kershaw, followed by comedian Michael Kosta and actress Wendi McLendon-Covey.

Source: Nielsen, National Live+Same Day Big Data Plus Panel Program Ratings for 7/29/26.

Photo Credit: Eric McCandless



Photo Credit: Eric McCandless

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