Photos: AND DAMN, HE COULD PLAY to Premiere at DOC NYC

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AND DAMN HE COULD PLAY, a documentary portrait of Detroit jazz legend and mentor Marcus Belgrave narrated by Wendell Pierce, will have its world premiere at DOC NYC. The film is directed by Timashion Jones and features archival performances and interviews with Wynton Marsalis, Don Was, Terence Blanchard, Sheila Jordan, Carl Craig, Theo Croker, Joan Belgrave, and more.

The world premiere will take place at Sonic Cinema on Friday, November 13, 7 PM, with a Q&A featuring director Timashion Jones and producer Brad Torreano. The documentary feature runs 93 minutes and was made in the U.S. in 2026.

DOC NYC In-Person Screenings

World Premiere: Friday, Nov. 13, 7pm - Village East by Angelika, +Q&A with director Timashion Jones and producer Brad Torreano

Public Screening #2: Saturday, Nov. 14, 1pm - Village East by Angelika, +Q&A with director Timashion Jones and associate producer Joan Belgrave

Screening Virtually: Nov. 15–29. Information is available on the DOC NYC website.

'Though his name may be unfamiliar, trumpeter Marcus Belgrave's sound has been woven through American music for decades, from collaborations with Charles Mingus and Ray Charles to beloved Motown hits. Through archival performances and reflections from a dizzying array of jazz greats, this joyful portrait celebrates an unsung master who chose nurturing young artists over the spotlight, finally putting a name to the sound so many of us know and love.' – DOC NYC Programmer Karen McMullen

Synopsis

A jazz legend you likely haven't heard of, trumpet player Marcus Belgrave's influence has reverberated far beyond the spotlight. Making his professional debut at the age of 12, Belgrave went on to perform and record with the likes of Ray Charles, Charles Mingus, and Motown's legendary Funk Brothers. Mentored by trumpet icon Clifford Brown, Belgrave in turn became a guiding force for generations of musicians through his work as an educator and mentor, championing Detroit's artistic soul, and involvement in the groundbreaking arts collective Tribe. His reach can be heard in the artistry of jazz luminaries including Geri Allen, Kenny Garrett, James Carter, Regina Carter, Theo Croker, and Endea Owens, among many others. Though too often overlooked in the broader story of jazz, Belgrave's legacy lives on in the musicians he inspired, the Detroit scene he helped cultivate, and the music that continues to swing, soar, and speak through generations.

Credits

Directed by Timashion Jones

Narrated by Wendell Pierce

Written by Brad Torreano & Timashion Jones

Produced by Brad Torreano

Executive Producer Don Hicks

Director of Photography Jeremy Brockman

Edited by Scott Allen & Timashion Jones

Featuring: Wynton Marsalis, Don Was, Terence Blanchard, Bert Daring, Bill Meyer, Carl Craig, Charlie Gabriel, Chris Collins, Christopher Smith, Daphne Nitiri, David Ritz, Duke Fakir, Dwight Adams, Endea Owens, Eudora Muhammad, Gayelynn McKinney, Herb Boyd, James Carter, Joan Belgrave, Kasan Belgrave, Karriem Riggins, Mable John, Marion Hayden, Nicholas Peyton, Paul Riser, Ray Parker Jr., Regina Carter, Robert Hurst, Sheila Jordan, Theo Croker, Tonya Hood, Wendell Harrison, Wendell Pierce & more

About Timashion Jones (Director)

Timashion 'The Visionaire' Jones is an Emmy Award winning filmmaker and director from Detroit who has directed and/or produced more than eighteen films and documentaries, working primarily in independent film. His work includes A Mirror of Deception and Cody High: A Life Remodeled Project, which earned three Regional Emmy Awards. His most recent directing projects include The Confession Booth, a 68-episode vertical micro drama series created, written, directed, and produced by Timashion for the Muvpix platform, the faith-based film Walk By Faith, the legal drama Conflict of Interest, and Ride 4 Equity, a documentary following Black Leaders Detroit on a 1,600 mile bike ride from Black Wall Street in Tulsa to Wall Street in New York City to raise funds and awareness for Black-led businesses and organizations. Timashion is equally committed to developing filmmakers and strengthening Detroit's filmmaking community. He teaches filmmaking and has worked on the sets of several of his successful students. Alongside twelve other filmmakers, he launched The Collective Studios, a 12,000 square foot production facility with more than twenty standing sets designed to make professional filmmaking more accessible to local creators.







































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